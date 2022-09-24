profile
Prodeus
[BANGER] Prodeus est dispo en 1.0 !
Salut

Juste pour dire que PRODEUS est dispo enfin en 1.0!

C'est un vrai BANGER ce jeu.



Petite vidéo en bonus (fait lors de l'early acces):
    posted the 09/24/2022 at 06:11 PM by fragdelapassion
    comments (1)
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 09/24/2022 at 06:17 PM
    ça a l'air très "coup de poing", je vais essayer ça?.
