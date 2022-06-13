accueil
profile
13
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mugimando
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
link49
,
tvirus
,
kurosama
,
vyse
,
binou87
,
raph64
,
minx
,
bigbos
,
shmawlk44
,
roxloud
davydems
davydems
> blog
On est mal ... :V
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/13/2022 at 03:16 PM by
davydems
comments (
4
)
cliana
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 03:30 PM
Ca me rappelle mon séjour à Racoon City l'an dernier, qui s'était un peu mal passé :
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CqO-7sIVUAIodRV.jpg
kidicarus
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 04:06 PM
En Chine, y en a beaucoup.
Je pense qu'il y a une vraie société qui porte ce nom.
ouroboros4
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 04:06 PM
Prés de chez mois aussi
https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2022/24/1/1655136344-280291335-10226923872951691-4136553180583653280-n.jpeg
shigerumawa
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 04:09 PM
j'en ai vu une près de chez moi aussi, ç'est surement des vinyles vendus sur ebay.
