The Crew 2
1
Likers
name : The Crew 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : course
other versions : PC - Xbox One
ksmworld59
1
Like
Likers
ksmworld59
articles : 28
visites since opening : 57511
ksmworld59 > blog
The Crew 2 va avoir droit à sa MAJ 60Fps
Et d'autres améliorations
En juillet sur PS5 et Xbox serie X (Xss pas d'info)

Gamewave - https://gamewave.fr/the-crew-2/the-crew-2-des-ameliorations-a-venir-dont-les-60-fps-sur-ps5-et-xbox-series-x/
    posted the 03/15/2022 at 09:36 AM by ksmworld59
    comments (2)
    ksmworld59 posted the 03/15/2022 at 09:37 AM
    Je suis sur téléphone désolé
    akinen posted the 03/15/2022 at 10:19 AM
    Dommage, c’est pas payant
