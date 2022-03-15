accueil
name :
The Crew 2
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4
Ubisoft
Ubisoft
Ubisoft
Ubisoft
course
course
PC - Xbox One
PC
-
Xbox One
The Crew 2 va avoir droit à sa MAJ 60Fps
Et d'autres améliorations
En juillet sur PS5 et Xbox serie X (Xss pas d'info)
Gamewave
-
https://gamewave.fr/the-crew-2/the-crew-2-des-ameliorations-a-venir-dont-les-60-fps-sur-ps5-et-xbox-series-x/
posted the 03/15/2022 at 09:36 AM by ksmworld59
ksmworld59
comments (
2
)
ksmworld59
posted
the 03/15/2022 at 09:37 AM
Je suis sur téléphone désolé
akinen
posted
the 03/15/2022 at 10:19 AM
Dommage, c'est pas payant
