Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
Dead by daylight chapitre 23 Ringu


Mars 2022.

Tueur: Sadako Yamamura
Survivant: Reiko Asakawa
Map: The Island ?

Pas d'images encore.
Leaks by daylight - https://www.leaksbydaylight.com/dead-by-daylight-chapter-23-licensed-ringu/
    posted the 12/15/2021 at 05:55 PM
