Les jeux les plus récompensés par les médias depuis 2010 :
1. The Last of Us => 191
2. The Witcher 3 => 170
3. Skyrim => 163
4. Zelda Botw => 141
5. God Of War => 128
6. The Last of Us Part 2 => +108
7. GTA V => 107
8. Dragon Age Inquisition 101
9. Red Dead Redemption 2 => 100
10. Uncharted 4 => 90
11. Overwatch 90
12. Red Dead Redemption => 87
13. Mass Effect 2 => 68
14. The Walking Dead: The Game 66
15. Death Stranding => 57
16. Portal 2 => 53
17. Resident Evil 2 => 52
18. Sekiro => 51
19. Journey 49
20. La Terre du Mil : L'Ombre du Mordor 45
21. Dishonored => 42
22. BioShock Infinite => 40
23. Fallout 4 => 40
24. Batman: Arkham City 36
25. Hadès => 34
26. Control 28
27. Metal Gear Solid V 28
28. Mario kart 8/Deluxe 28
29. Super Smash Bros. 28
30. Horizon Zero Dawn 26
31.. Doom 26
32. Super Mario Odyssey 24
33. Bloodborne 23
34. Far Cry 3 => 23
35. Mass Effect 3 - 21
36. XCOM: Enemy Unknown 21
37. Alien isolation 19
38. Ghost Of Tsushima 18
39. Bayonetta 2 -17
40. Super Mario Galaxy 2 - 17
41. Animal Crossing NH 17
42. Uncharted 3 16
43. Marvels Spiderman 16
44. The Last Guardian 15
45. Borderlands 2 => 15
46. Disco Elysium 15
47. Halo 4 - 13
48. Dark Souls II 12
49. Inside 12
50. Super Mario 3D World - 12
51. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword 12
52. Final Fantasy VII Remake 11
53. Destiny 11
54. Heavy Rain 11
55. Life is Strange 10
56. Nier Automata 10
57 The Outer Worlds 10
58. Assassin's Creed III 10
59. Dark Souls III 9
60. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 9
61. Outer Wilds - 9
62. Final Fantasy XV - 9
63. Persona 5 => 8
.
Votre jeu favori est classé combien ?
posted the 12/31/2020 at 09:06 PM by vichiko9
Par contre Zelda en haut de Gow, sérieusement ?
Tu m'étonnes les piliers de l'industrie, et 4 jeux Sony dans le Top 10
foxstep les bugs c'est corrigeable, quand c'est corrigé on voit quel potentiel on a, après oui le top est pas dans le meilleur des ordres, genre persona 5 aussi bas... incompréhensible.