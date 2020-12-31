Les jeux les plus récompensés par les médias depuis 2010 :







1. The Last of Us => 191

2. The Witcher 3 => 170

3. Skyrim => 163

4. Zelda Botw => 141

5. God Of War => 128

6. The Last of Us Part 2 => +108

7. GTA V => 107

8. Dragon Age Inquisition 101

9. Red Dead Redemption 2 => 100

10. Uncharted 4 => 90

11. Overwatch 90

12. Red Dead Redemption => 87

13. Mass Effect 2 => 68

14. The Walking Dead: The Game 66

15. Death Stranding => 57

16. Portal 2 => 53

17. Resident Evil 2 => 52

18. Sekiro => 51

19. Journey 49

20. La Terre du Mil : L'Ombre du Mordor 45

21. Dishonored => 42

22. BioShock Infinite => 40

23. Fallout 4 => 40

24. Batman: Arkham City 36

25. Hadès => 34

26. Control 28

27. Metal Gear Solid V 28

28. Mario kart 8/Deluxe 28

29. Super Smash Bros. 28

30. Horizon Zero Dawn 26

31.. Doom 26

32. Super Mario Odyssey 24

33. Bloodborne 23

34. Far Cry 3 => 23

35. Mass Effect 3 - 21

36. XCOM: Enemy Unknown 21

37. Alien isolation 19

38. Ghost Of Tsushima 18

39. Bayonetta 2 -17

40. Super Mario Galaxy 2 - 17

41. Animal Crossing NH 17

42. Uncharted 3 16

43. Marvels Spiderman 16

44. The Last Guardian 15

45. Borderlands 2 => 15

46. Disco Elysium 15

47. Halo 4 - 13

48. Dark Souls II 12

49. Inside 12

50. Super Mario 3D World - 12

51. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword 12

52. Final Fantasy VII Remake 11

53. Destiny 11

54. Heavy Rain 11

55. Life is Strange 10

56. Nier Automata 10

57 The Outer Worlds 10

58. Assassin's Creed III 10

59. Dark Souls III 9

60. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 9

61. Outer Wilds - 9

62. Final Fantasy XV - 9

63. Persona 5 => 8





.





Votre jeu favori est classé combien ?