Hello tout le monde,



Voici la liste des 370 jeux (sauf erreur de ma part) dans l'ultimate gamepass du mois de novembre.



A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Way Out

Absolver : Downfall

Ace Combat 7 : Skies Unknow

Age of Wonders : Planetfall

Alan Wake

Alice : Retour u Pays de la Folie

Alien: Isolation

Alvastia Chronicles

Anthem

Ark Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition 17 novembre

Astroneer

Banjo Kazooie : N n B

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Batman Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers : Nightwar

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield : Bad Compagny 2

Battlefield : Bad Compagny

Battlefield 1

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Battletoads

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Blair Witch

Black Desert

Black

Bleeding Edge

Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night

Bridge Constructor Portal

Brütal Legend

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Carrion

Carto

Celeste

Children of Morta

Cities Skylines

Cluster Truck

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Cricket 19

CrossCode

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Dante’s Inferno

Dark Crystal Tactics : le temps de la résistance

Darksiders III – Quitte le Game Pass le 16 novembre

Darksiders: Genesis

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DayZ

De Blob

Dead by Daylight : Edition spéciale

Dead Cells

Dead Cells DLC – The Bad Seed

Dead Island : Définitive Edition

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Death Squared

Deep Rock Galactic

Deliver Us The Moon

Demon’s Tilt

Descenders

Destiny 2+ Shadowkeep & Forsaken

Destiny 2 : Au-delà de la Lumière – 10 novembre –

DiRT 4

Dishonored 2

Disneyland Adventures

Don’t Starve : Giant Edition

Doom Eternal – (notre test est à lire ici)

Double Dragon Neon

Double Kick Heroes

Dragon Age : Origins

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age Inquisition

Drake Hollow

Dragon Quest XI S : Les combattants de la destinée – Edition Ultime – Prochainement

Dungeon of the Endless

Fifa 15

Fifa 16

Fifa 17

Fifa 18

Fifa 19

Fifa 20

EA Sports : NHL 18

EA Sports : Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour

EA Sports UFC

EA Sports UFC 2

EA Sports UFC 3

Eastshade

eFootball PES 2020

Enter the Gungeon

F1 2019

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Farming Simulator 17

Fe

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

Fight Night Champion

Final Fantasy VII HD

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – 12 novembre

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy XV

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Five Nights at Freddy’s : Série Originelle

For The King

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Fractured Minds

Frostpunk

Full Throttle Remastered

Fuzion Frenzy

Gato Roboto

Gears 5 Ultimate Edition

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War : Judgment

Gears of War : Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Goat Simulator

Golf with your Friends

Gonner 2

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded

Guacamelee! 2

Halo 5 : Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars Definitive Edition

Halo : Spartan Assault

Halo : La collection le Major

Heavy Weapon

Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Hotshot Racing

Human Fall Flat

HyperDot

Hypnoscape Outlaw

Ikenfell

Indivisible

It Lurks below

Jetpac Refuelled

Journey to the Savage Planet

Joy Ride Turbo

Kameo

Katana Zero

Killer Instinct DE

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 : Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts III

Knights and Bikes

Kona

Levelhead

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Madden NFL 15

Madden NFL 16

Madden NFL 17

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 20

Madden NFL 25

Marvel VS. CapCom : Infinite

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect : Andromeda

Max : The Curse of Brotherhood

Medal of Honor : Airborne

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror’s Edge

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Momodora : Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Hunter : World

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat X

Mount & Blade : Warband

Moving Out

MudRunner

Munchkin : Quacked Quest – Quitte le Game Pass le 16 novembre

Mutant Year Zero :Road to Eden

My Friend Pedro

My Time At Portia

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

NBA Live 18

NBA Live 19

Need For Speed Rivals

Need For Speed

Need For Speed Heat

Need For Speed Payback

Neon Abyss

New Super Lucky’s Tale

NHL 19

NHL 20

Nier Automata

Night Call

Night in the Woods

Ninja Gaiden II

No Man’s Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Observation

Ori and The Blind Forest

Ori and the Will and the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Oxenfree

Pandemic

Pathologic 2

Payday 2 : Crimewave Edition

Peggle

Peegle 2

Perfect Drak

Perfect Dark Zero

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity : Complete Edition

Plants Vs Zombies

Plants Vs Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants Vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville

Planet Coaster : Édition console

Playerunknow’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Power Rangers : Battle for the Grid

Quantum Break

Rage 2

Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition

Rare Replay

ReCore Definitive Edition24

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7

Rocket Arena

River City Girls 19 novembre

Rush : A DisneyPixar Adventure

Ryse : Son of Rome

ScourgeBringer

ScreamRide

Sea of Solitude

Sea Salt

Sea of Thieves : Edition anniversaire

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadows of the Damned

Les sims 4

Skate 3

Slay The Spire

Sniper Elite 4

Soulcalibur VI

Spiritfarer

SSX

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Renegade 19 novembre

State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2 : Heartland

State of Decay : Year One

Stellaris : Console Edition

Stranger Things 3 The Game

Streets of rage 4

Subnautica

Sunset overdrive

Supraland

Super Lucky’s Tale

Surviving Mars

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tekken 7

Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why: Chapitre 2

Tell Me Why: Chapitre 3

Terraria

La Terre du Milieu : L’Ombre de la Guerre

The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Elder Scrolls Online + Morrowind

The Escapists 2

The Garden Between

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The Outer Worlds

The Surge 2

The Talos Principle – Quitte le Game Pass le 16 novembre

The Touryst

The Turing Test

The Walking Dead : Michonne

The Walking Dead Saison 1

The Walking Dead: Season 2

The Walking Dead : A New Frontier

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

The Hunter : Call of the Wild

Thronebreaker : The Witcher Tales

Ticket To Ride

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Tracks: The Train Set Game – Quitte le Game Pass le 16 novembre

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

UnderMine

Unravel

Unravel 2

Unruly Heroes

Untitled Goose Game

Vambrace : Cold Soul

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata : TIP

Void Bastards

Wandersong

Warhammer : Vermintide II

Wargroove

Wasteland Remasterd

Wasteland 2 : Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

West of Dead

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wizard of Legend

Wolfenstein Youngblood

World War Z

Worms WMD

Xeno Crisis ID

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Zoo Tycoon :Ultimate Animal Collection

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge

ajb