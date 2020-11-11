Hello tout le monde,
Voici la liste des 370 jeux (sauf erreur de ma part) dans l'ultimate gamepass du mois de novembre.
A Plague Tale: Innocence
A Way Out
Absolver : Downfall
Ace Combat 7 : Skies Unknow
Age of Wonders : Planetfall
Alan Wake
Alice : Retour u Pays de la Folie
Alien: Isolation
Alvastia Chronicles
Anthem
Ark Survival Evolved
Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition 17 novembre
Astroneer
Banjo Kazooie : N n B
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Tooie
Batman Arkham Knight
Battle Chasers : Nightwar
Battlefield 1943
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 4
Battlefield : Bad Compagny 2
Battlefield : Bad Compagny
Battlefield 1
Battlefield Hardline
Battlefield V
Battletoads
Bejeweled 2
Bejeweled 3
Blair Witch
Black Desert
Black
Bleeding Edge
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
Bridge Constructor Portal
Brütal Legend
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Carrion
Carto
Celeste
Children of Morta
Cities Skylines
Cluster Truck
Costume Quest 2
Crackdown 3
Cricket 19
CrossCode
Crysis
Crysis 2
Crysis 3
Dante’s Inferno
Dark Crystal Tactics : le temps de la résistance
Darksiders III – Quitte le Game Pass le 16 novembre
Darksiders: Genesis
Day of the Tentacle Remastered
DayZ
De Blob
Dead by Daylight : Edition spéciale
Dead Cells
Dead Cells DLC – The Bad Seed
Dead Island : Définitive Edition
Dead Space
Dead Space 2
Dead Space 3
Dead Space Ignition
Death Squared
Deep Rock Galactic
Deliver Us The Moon
Demon’s Tilt
Descenders
Destiny 2+ Shadowkeep & Forsaken
Destiny 2 : Au-delà de la Lumière – 10 novembre –
DiRT 4
Dishonored 2
Disneyland Adventures
Don’t Starve : Giant Edition
Doom Eternal – (notre test est à lire ici)
Double Dragon Neon
Double Kick Heroes
Dragon Age : Origins
Dragon Age II
Dragon Age Inquisition
Drake Hollow
Dragon Quest XI S : Les combattants de la destinée – Edition Ultime – Prochainement
Dungeon of the Endless
Fifa 15
Fifa 16
Fifa 17
Fifa 18
Fifa 19
Fifa 20
EA Sports : NHL 18
EA Sports : Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour
EA Sports UFC
EA Sports UFC 2
EA Sports UFC 3
Eastshade
eFootball PES 2020
Enter the Gungeon
F1 2019
Fable Anniversary
Fable II
Fable III
Fallout 76
Fallout: New Vegas
Farming Simulator 17
Fe
Feeding Frenzy
Feeding Frenzy 2
Fight Night Champion
Final Fantasy VII HD
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – 12 novembre
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy XV
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
Five Nights at Freddy’s : Série Originelle
For The King
Forager
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Motorsport 7
Fractured Minds
Frostpunk
Full Throttle Remastered
Fuzion Frenzy
Gato Roboto
Gears 5 Ultimate Edition
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War 4
Gears of War : Judgment
Gears of War : Ultimate Edition
Gears Tactics
Goat Simulator
Golf with your Friends
Gonner 2
Grim Fandango Remastered
Grounded
Guacamelee! 2
Halo 5 : Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Halo Wars Definitive Edition
Halo : Spartan Assault
Halo : La collection le Major
Heavy Weapon
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight
Hotshot Racing
Human Fall Flat
HyperDot
Hypnoscape Outlaw
Ikenfell
Indivisible
It Lurks below
Jetpac Refuelled
Journey to the Savage Planet
Joy Ride Turbo
Kameo
Katana Zero
Killer Instinct DE
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
Kingdom Hearts 2.8 : Final Chapter Prologue
Kingdom Hearts III
Knights and Bikes
Kona
Levelhead
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
Madden NFL 15
Madden NFL 16
Madden NFL 17
Madden NFL 18
Madden NFL 19
Madden NFL 20
Madden NFL 25
Marvel VS. CapCom : Infinite
Mass Effect
Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3
Mass Effect : Andromeda
Max : The Curse of Brotherhood
Medal of Honor : Airborne
Minecraft
Minecraft Dungeons
Mirror’s Edge
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
Momodora : Reverie Under the Moonlight
Monster Hunter : World
Moonlighter
Mortal Kombat X
Mount & Blade : Warband
Moving Out
MudRunner
Munchkin : Quacked Quest – Quitte le Game Pass le 16 novembre
Mutant Year Zero :Road to Eden
My Friend Pedro
My Time At Portia
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
NBA Live 18
NBA Live 19
Need For Speed Rivals
Need For Speed
Need For Speed Heat
Need For Speed Payback
Neon Abyss
New Super Lucky’s Tale
NHL 19
NHL 20
Nier Automata
Night Call
Night in the Woods
Ninja Gaiden II
No Man’s Sky
Nowhere Prophet
Observation
Ori and The Blind Forest
Ori and the Will and the Wisps
Outer Wilds
Overcooked! 2
Oxenfree
Pandemic
Pathologic 2
Payday 2 : Crimewave Edition
Peggle
Peegle 2
Perfect Drak
Perfect Dark Zero
Pikuniku
Pillars of Eternity : Complete Edition
Plants Vs Zombies
Plants Vs Zombies Garden Warfare
Plants Vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2
Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville
Planet Coaster : Édition console
Playerunknow’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)
Power Rangers : Battle for the Grid
Quantum Break
Rage 2
Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition
Rare Replay
ReCore Definitive Edition24
Remnant: From the Ashes
Resident Evil 7
Rocket Arena
River City Girls 19 novembre
Rush : A DisneyPixar Adventure
Ryse : Son of Rome
ScourgeBringer
ScreamRide
Sea of Solitude
Sea Salt
Sea of Thieves : Edition anniversaire
Secret Neighbor
Shadow Warrior 2
Shadows of the Damned
Les sims 4
Skate 3
Slay The Spire
Sniper Elite 4
Soulcalibur VI
Spiritfarer
SSX
Star Wars Battlefront
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Star Renegade 19 novembre
State of Decay 2
State of Decay 2 : Heartland
State of Decay : Year One
Stellaris : Console Edition
Stranger Things 3 The Game
Streets of rage 4
Subnautica
Sunset overdrive
Supraland
Super Lucky’s Tale
Surviving Mars
Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
Tetris Effect: Connected
Tekken 7
Tell Me Why
Tell Me Why: Chapitre 2
Tell Me Why: Chapitre 3
Terraria
La Terre du Milieu : L’Ombre de la Guerre
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
The Elder Scrolls Online + Morrowind
The Escapists 2
The Garden Between
The Jackbox Party Pack 4
The Long Dark
The Messenger
The Outer Worlds
The Surge 2
The Talos Principle – Quitte le Game Pass le 16 novembre
The Touryst
The Turing Test
The Walking Dead : Michonne
The Walking Dead Saison 1
The Walking Dead: Season 2
The Walking Dead : A New Frontier
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
The Hunter : Call of the Wild
Thronebreaker : The Witcher Tales
Ticket To Ride
Titanfall
Titanfall 2
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Touhou Luna Nights
Tracks: The Train Set Game – Quitte le Game Pass le 16 novembre
Trailmakers
Train Sim World 2020
Two Point Hospital
UnderMine
Unravel
Unravel 2
Unruly Heroes
Untitled Goose Game
Vambrace : Cold Soul
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata : TIP
Void Bastards
Wandersong
Warhammer : Vermintide II
Wargroove
Wasteland Remasterd
Wasteland 2 : Director’s Cut
Wasteland 3
We Happy Few
West of Dead
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wizard of Legend
Wolfenstein Youngblood
World War Z
Worms WMD
Xeno Crisis ID
Yakuza 0
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Zoo Tycoon :Ultimate Animal Collection
Zuma
Zuma’s Revenge
posted the 11/11/2020 at 01:07 PM by ajb