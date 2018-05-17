Festival de Scans : pour des jeux en vedette
Square Enix
Square Enix
official website : http://www.square-enix-europe.com
Festival de Scans
Festival de Scans
Festival de Scans : pour des jeux en vedette
nicolasgourry
05/17/2018
06/03/2018
Un groupe qui permettra de montrer des Scans venant de différents magazines.
articles : 3
visites since opening : 2144
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
[PS4/XOne] Kingdom Heart 3 / Famitsu






Éditeur : Square-enix
Développeur : Square-enix
Genre : A-RPG
Prévu sur PS4/XOne
Date de sortie : 2018
Moteur du jeu : Unreal engine 4

Site du jeu
    kabuki, link49, gunstarred, killia
    posted the 06/03/2018 at 10:27 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    sonilka posted the 06/03/2018 at 10:29 AM
    Les Game&Watch facon KH j'espère qu'on aura plusieurs minis jeux du genre.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/03/2018 at 10:37 AM
    On tient le GOTW PS4 2018 !
    iglooo posted the 06/03/2018 at 10:38 AM
    darkxehanort94 c'est quoi le GotW?
    blado posted the 06/03/2018 at 10:58 AM
    Et on y apprend quoi sinon ?
    softdog posted the 06/03/2018 at 11:00 AM
    iglooo Game of the waitress
