Festival de Scans : pour des jeux en vedette
Un groupe qui permettra de montrer des Scans venant de différents magazines.
[PS4/XOne] Kingdom Heart 3 / Famitsu
Éditeur : Square-enix
Développeur : Square-enix
Genre : A-RPG
Prévu sur PS4/XOne
Date de sortie : 2018
Moteur du jeu : Unreal engine 4
Site du jeu
kabuki
,
link49
,
gunstarred
,
killia
posted the 06/03/2018 at 10:27 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
sonilka
posted
the 06/03/2018 at 10:29 AM
Les Game&Watch facon KH
j'espère qu'on aura plusieurs minis jeux du genre.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/03/2018 at 10:37 AM
On tient le GOTW PS4 2018 !
iglooo
posted
the 06/03/2018 at 10:38 AM
darkxehanort94
c'est quoi le GotW?
blado
posted
the 06/03/2018 at 10:58 AM
Et on y apprend quoi sinon ?
softdog
posted
the 06/03/2018 at 11:00 AM
iglooo
Game of the waitress
