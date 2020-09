Also launching this November is a slate of new accessories:



- DualSense™ Wireless Controller (standalone) – US$69.99/¥6,980/€69.99 (RRP)



- PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones US$99.99/¥9,980/€99.99 (RRP)



- HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments US$59.99/¥5,980/€59.99 (RRP)



- Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)



- DualSense™ Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)



Line up PS STUDIOS:



- Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5



- Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)



- Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)



- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP)



- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)



- Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/¥6,900/€69.99 (RRP)