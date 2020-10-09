"Sur ma carte de visite, je suis un président d'entreprise. Dans mon esprit, je suis un développeur de jeux. Mais dans mon cœur, je suis un joueur..." Satoru Iwata (1959 - 2015)
profile
linkle
1
Like
Likers
linkle
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6
visites since opening : 4101
linkle > blog
Far Cry VR arrive en 2021

Dive into insanity Visage loufoque

#FarCryInsanityVR is coming in 2021, only at
@zerolatencyVR
locations!
https://twitter.com/zerolatencyVR
https://twitter.com/Ubisoft/status/1304125258354634753/photo/1
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    idd
    posted the 09/10/2020 at 06:40 PM by linkle
    comments (5)
    idd posted the 09/10/2020 at 06:46 PM
    tu nous leak les annonces 15 min avant la conf ou quoi ^^;
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/10/2020 at 06:47 PM
    Pourquoi pas, mais ils usent la licence jusqu'à la moelle
    linps posted the 09/10/2020 at 06:47 PM
    Un escape game, nice !
    linkle posted the 09/10/2020 at 06:49 PM
    idd Leak sûr (Uplay Russe) : Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake
    gauffreman posted the 09/10/2020 at 07:27 PM
    pffff la fausse joie... encore un jeu VR réservé aux salles d'escape game...
    Perso j'espère tellement un remake VR du 3 sur PSVR et PC...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre