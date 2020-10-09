accueil
"Sur ma carte de visite, je suis un président d'entreprise. Dans mon esprit, je suis un développeur de jeux. Mais dans mon cœur, je suis un joueur..." Satoru Iwata (1959 - 2015)
Far Cry VR arrive en 2021
Dive into insanity Visage loufoque
#FarCryInsanityVR is coming in 2021, only at
@zerolatencyVR
locations!
https://twitter.com/zerolatencyVR
https://twitter.com/Ubisoft/status/1304125258354634753/photo/1
1
Like
Who likes this ?
idd
posted the 09/10/2020 at 06:40 PM by
linkle
comments (
5
)
idd
posted
the 09/10/2020 at 06:46 PM
tu nous leak les annonces 15 min avant la conf ou quoi ^^;
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 09/10/2020 at 06:47 PM
Pourquoi pas, mais ils usent la licence jusqu'à la moelle
linps
posted
the 09/10/2020 at 06:47 PM
Un escape game, nice !
linkle
posted
the 09/10/2020 at 06:49 PM
idd
Leak sûr (Uplay Russe) : Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake
gauffreman
posted
the 09/10/2020 at 07:27 PM
pffff la fausse joie... encore un jeu VR réservé aux salles d'escape game...
Perso j'espère tellement un remake VR du 3 sur PSVR et PC...
