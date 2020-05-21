profile
Retro Gamekyo PlayStation
31
Likes
Likers
name : Retro Gamekyo PlayStation
profile
arunotaku
6
Likes
Likers
arunotaku
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 31
visites since opening : 27486
arunotaku > blog
[GAMERA 2000] Une très bonne surprise ! :)
Salut à tous, j'ai découvert il y a quelques mois le jeu Gamera 2000, un mélange de rail shooter / FMV / Point and click plutôt fun et joli sur PS1...
Je me suis dis qu'une découverte s'imposait pour le rendre plus populaire !

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_kY-k1KV_QNqVVeQM6AfA
    tags : playstation 2000 rail shooter shooter gamera gamera 2000
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/21/2020 at 09:36 AM by arunotaku
    comments (1)
    yais9999 posted the 05/21/2020 at 10:12 AM
    L'ending du film^^

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6adr2GKWYk8
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre