Retro Gamekyo PlayStation
[GAMERA 2000] Une très bonne surprise ! :)
Salut à tous, j'ai découvert il y a quelques mois le jeu Gamera 2000, un mélange de rail shooter / FMV / Point and click plutôt fun et joli sur PS1...
Je me suis dis qu'une découverte s'imposait pour le rendre plus populaire !
Youtube
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_kY-k1KV_QNqVVeQM6AfA
playstation
2000
rail shooter
shooter
gamera
gamera 2000
posted the 05/21/2020 at 09:36 AM by
arunotaku
yais9999
the 05/21/2020 at 10:12 AM
L'ending du film^^
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6adr2GKWYk8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6adr2GKWYk8