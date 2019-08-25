profile
[DESSIN] Sam Porter BRIDGES
j'ai retravaillé mon dessin précédent et l'ai laissé en noir et blanc (pas trop fortiche en colo).

    posted the 08/25/2019 at 06:03 PM by ni2bo2
    victornewman posted the 08/25/2019 at 09:04 PM
