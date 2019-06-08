profile
chiasetructuyen2
0
Like
Likers
chiasetructuyen2
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1
visites since opening : 140
chiasetructuyen2 > blog
Adobe Photoshop CS3
Phiên bản Adobe Photoshop CS3 được phát hành vào tháng 4 năm 2017 với nhiều sự cải thiện vê tính năng so với phiên bản photoshop CS2 trước đó cũng như giới thiệu nhiều tính năng mới.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/06/2019 at 04:44 PM by chiasetructuyen2
    comments (2)
    5120x2880 posted the 08/06/2019 at 04:53 PM
    CS3 c'est 2007, le bot qui ère sur internet depuis plus de dix ans, gamekyo fait pas neuf non plus mais quand même.
    masharu posted the 08/06/2019 at 05:07 PM
    Un robot thaïlandais .
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre