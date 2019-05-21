accueil
fullbuster
,
tvirus
,
teel
,
stonesjack
,
voxen
,
rosewood
,
darkparadize
,
supatony
,
x1x2
,
leblogdeshacka
,
minbox
,
minx
,
raph64
,
archesstat
GRID - reboot - Trailer
J'attendais avec impatience un nouvel opus, on a le droit à un reboot !
Merci Codemasters!
13 septembre sur PC, PS4 et One.
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:27 PM by
onypsis
comments (
9
)
mikazaki
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 08:33 PM
Ohhhhh dayyyyy oneee
jenicris
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 08:43 PM
Excellent! J'attendais cette suite depuis longtemps.
uit
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 08:43 PM
waw ce trailer est plein d'émotion, c'est vraiment très reussi...
marchale
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 08:47 PM
mon jeu de caisse préféré sur l'ancienne gen ...merci pour la news elle fait ma semaine . Day one pour moi
escobar
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 08:47 PM
uit
idem j'ai pleuré
nspy
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 08:57 PM
pour info, le 2 est gratos sur steam.
bigsnake
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 09:08 PM
Day one
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 09:26 PM
Je prendrais sûrement vu qu'il n'y aura pas de forza cette année.
okiz03
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 09:29 PM
nspy
Super merci, j'avais déjà eu le 1 gratos mais je n'étais pas au courant pour le 2
