name : GRID Autosport
platform : PC
editor : Codemasters
developer : N.C
genre : course
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
onypsis > blog
GRID - reboot - Trailer


J'attendais avec impatience un nouvel opus, on a le droit à un reboot !
Merci Codemasters!

13 septembre sur PC, PS4 et One.
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:27 PM by onypsis
    comments (9)
    mikazaki posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:33 PM
    Ohhhhh dayyyyy oneee
    jenicris posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:43 PM
    Excellent! J'attendais cette suite depuis longtemps.
    uit posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:43 PM
    waw ce trailer est plein d'émotion, c'est vraiment très reussi...
    marchale posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:47 PM
    mon jeu de caisse préféré sur l'ancienne gen ...merci pour la news elle fait ma semaine . Day one pour moi
    escobar posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:47 PM
    uit idem j'ai pleuré
    nspy posted the 05/21/2019 at 08:57 PM
    pour info, le 2 est gratos sur steam.
    bigsnake posted the 05/21/2019 at 09:08 PM
    Day one
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/21/2019 at 09:26 PM
    Je prendrais sûrement vu qu'il n'y aura pas de forza cette année.
    okiz03 posted the 05/21/2019 at 09:29 PM
    nspy Super merci, j'avais déjà eu le 1 gratos mais je n'étais pas au courant pour le 2
