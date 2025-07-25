accueil
articles :
17
visites since opening :
17114
grazou
> blog
Dying Light : The Beast retardé =(
Tristesse : Dying Light – The Beast est retardé… sniff. Mais bon, mieux vaut ça qu’une sortie ratée.
Infinity Area
-
https://infinity-area.com/article/dying-light-the-beast-retarde-de-quatre-semaines-jusqu-en-septembre
tags :
dying light
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
adamjensen
,
torotoro59
posted the 07/25/2025 at 12:08 PM by
grazou
comments (
2
)
torotoro59
posted
the 07/25/2025 at 05:45 PM
au moins le report est pas trop gros, mieux sortir le jeu bien fini.
osiris67
posted
the 07/25/2025 at 07:16 PM
Saoul
