ajouter un titre
name :
Mortal Kombat
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
combat
multiplayer :
oui (local-online)
european release date :
04/21/2011
04/21/2011
us release date :
04/19/2011
other versions :
PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
ducknsexe
Celebrity Kombat
Le Nouveau Mortal Kombat dévoile de nouveau super personnage générer par notre IA préférer
Celebrity Mortal Kombat 2
Bonus
posted the 08/14/2023 at 06:53 PM by
ducknsexe
comments (
3
)
cliana
posted
the 08/14/2023 at 06:55 PM
Je préfère sans IA :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icN6rblqYRg&ab_channel=RackaRacka
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/14/2023 at 06:58 PM
cliana
rajouté a l article
popomolos
posted
the 08/14/2023 at 07:57 PM
MJ white/black, pape françois, Mère Teresa
Dommage qu’un jeu comme ça n’existe pas ça serait énorme
