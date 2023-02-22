accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
2
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
gegenki
name :
Like a Dragon : Ishin
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
tolgafury
kr16
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
20
visites since opening :
27207
kr16
> blog
Like a dragon ishin dlc marche pas PS5
Le dlc fourni avec le jeux ne marche pas sur ma ps5. Avez-vous ce problème ou je suis le seul
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/21/2023 at 11:20 PM by
kr16
comments (
2
)
kenpokan
posted
the 02/22/2023 at 12:03 AM
Aucun problème pour moi et sur PS5 aussi.
famimax
posted
the 02/22/2023 at 12:21 AM
Ouais mon code marche pas non plus
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo