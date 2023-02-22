profile
Like a Dragon : Ishin
2
Likers
name : Like a Dragon : Ishin
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kr16
2
Likes
Likers
kr16
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 20
visites since opening : 27207
kr16 > blog
Like a dragon ishin dlc marche pas PS5
Le dlc fourni avec le jeux ne marche pas sur ma ps5. Avez-vous ce problème ou je suis le seul
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/21/2023 at 11:20 PM by kr16
    comments (2)
    kenpokan posted the 02/22/2023 at 12:03 AM
    Aucun problème pour moi et sur PS5 aussi.
    famimax posted the 02/22/2023 at 12:21 AM
    Ouais mon code marche pas non plus
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo