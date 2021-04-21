profile
[VIDEO] Le E-Reader !
Hello, j'ai sorti une petite vidéo sur les fonctionnalitées du E-Reader avec Mario Advance 4 et Animal Crossing E+, je vous la partage ici au cas ou cela intéresse du monde



Bon visionnage !
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_kY-k1KV_QNqVVeQM6AfA
    tags : animal crossing retrogaming super marios bros 3 mario advance 4 e-reader
    posted the 04/21/2021 at 11:53 AM by arunotaku
    comments (4)
    armando posted the 04/21/2021 at 12:03 PM
    Intéresent merci pour la decouverte !
    arunotaku posted the 04/21/2021 at 12:07 PM
    armando Avec plaisir !
    octobar posted the 04/21/2021 at 12:28 PM
    Ah ouais l'accessoire du démon x) à mettre dans le top aux côté du Virtual Boy et de R.O.B.
    arunotaku posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:48 PM
    octobar Exactement haha à mettre en place il se place là ! Dommage car les bonus qu'il apporte sont cools
