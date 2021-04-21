accueil
name :
Retro Gamekyo Game Boy Advance
[VIDEO] Le E-Reader !
Hello, j'ai sorti une petite vidéo sur les fonctionnalitées du E-Reader avec
Mario Advance 4
et
Animal Crossing E+
, je vous la partage ici au cas ou cela intéresse du monde
Bon visionnage !
Youtube
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_kY-k1KV_QNqVVeQM6AfA
tags :
animal crossing
retrogaming
super marios bros 3
mario advance 4
e-reader
1
Like
Who likes this ?
armando
posted the 04/21/2021 at 11:53 AM by
arunotaku
comments (
4
)
armando
posted
the 04/21/2021 at 12:03 PM
Intéresent merci pour la decouverte !
arunotaku
posted
the 04/21/2021 at 12:07 PM
armando
Avec plaisir !
octobar
posted
the 04/21/2021 at 12:28 PM
Ah ouais l'accessoire du démon x) à mettre dans le top aux côté du Virtual Boy et de R.O.B.
arunotaku
posted
the 04/21/2021 at 01:48 PM
octobar
Exactement haha à mettre en place il se place là ! Dommage car les bonus qu'il apporte sont cools
