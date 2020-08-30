accueil
Watchmen ultimate cut vf
Bonjour je compte m'acheter le film watchmen ultimate cut en blu-ray et je voulais savoir si le film du début jusqu'à la fin est intégralement doublé en français
posted the 08/30/2020 at 02:14 PM by
kr16
comments (
7
)
axlrose
posted
the 08/30/2020 at 02:22 PM
Oui VF
kinectical
posted
the 08/30/2020 at 02:31 PM
armando
jveux savoir aussi ça rajoute combien de temps au film d’origine je compte le revoir bientôt et si il ajoute pas mal de truc et rallonge la durée beaucoups je vais prendre cette version
armando
posted
the 08/30/2020 at 02:32 PM
Ca change un peut le film ? (meme que pour moi il était très bon)
kr16
posted
the 08/30/2020 at 02:32 PM
axlrose
tes sur. La ultimate cut est intégralement doublé en français chez nous ?
axlrose
posted
the 08/30/2020 at 02:36 PM
kr16
oui j'ai le coffret 4k, c'est en vf
https://www.avcesar.com/test/bluray/id-4050/watchmen-les-gardiens.html
shinz0
posted
the 08/30/2020 at 02:38 PM
Effectivement y a bien le doublage français
kr16
posted
the 08/30/2020 at 02:53 PM
Très bien merci pour votre réponse. Je vais me faire le film en blu-ray plus la série de HBO
