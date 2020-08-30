profile
Watchmen ultimate cut vf
Bonjour je compte m'acheter le film watchmen ultimate cut en blu-ray et je voulais savoir si le film du début jusqu'à la fin est intégralement doublé en français
    posted the 08/30/2020 at 02:14 PM by kr16
    comments (7)
    axlrose posted the 08/30/2020 at 02:22 PM
    Oui VF
    kinectical posted the 08/30/2020 at 02:31 PM
    armando jveux savoir aussi ça rajoute combien de temps au film d’origine je compte le revoir bientôt et si il ajoute pas mal de truc et rallonge la durée beaucoups je vais prendre cette version
    armando posted the 08/30/2020 at 02:32 PM
    Ca change un peut le film ? (meme que pour moi il était très bon)
    kr16 posted the 08/30/2020 at 02:32 PM
    axlrose tes sur. La ultimate cut est intégralement doublé en français chez nous ?
    axlrose posted the 08/30/2020 at 02:36 PM
    kr16 oui j'ai le coffret 4k, c'est en vf https://www.avcesar.com/test/bluray/id-4050/watchmen-les-gardiens.html
    shinz0 posted the 08/30/2020 at 02:38 PM
    Effectivement y a bien le doublage français
    kr16 posted the 08/30/2020 at 02:53 PM
    Très bien merci pour votre réponse. Je vais me faire le film en blu-ray plus la série de HBO
