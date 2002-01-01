profile
Serious Sam
2
Likers
name : Serious Sam
platform : PC
editor : Gotham Games
developer : Croteam
genre : FPS
multiplayer : 2 à 4 joueurs (jusqu'à 32 via LAN PC)
european release date : 01/01/2002
us release date : 01/01/2002
other versions : Xbox
official website : http://www.gothamgames.com/sam/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
megadeth
3
Likes
Likers
megadeth
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 9
visites since opening : 17337
megadeth > blog
Serious Sam gratuit sur gog ^^
en ce moment "Serious Sam: The First Encounter" et gratuit sur gog.

https://www.gog.com/game/serious_sam_the_first_encounter
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/24/2020 at 02:01 PM by megadeth
    comments (5)
    escobar posted the 08/24/2020 at 03:29 PM
    Sans mettre le lien
    bogsnake posted the 08/24/2020 at 03:36 PM
    escobar Cadeau: https://www.gog.com/#giveaway
    megadeth posted the 08/24/2020 at 03:51 PM
    escobar il est sur la page d’accueil ^^
    escobar posted the 08/24/2020 at 04:18 PM
    bogsnake thanks
    kazz19 posted the 08/24/2020 at 04:20 PM
    merci pour le lien
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre