name :
Serious Sam
platform :
PC
editor :
Gotham Games
developer :
Croteam
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
2 à 4 joueurs (jusqu'à 32 via LAN PC)
european release date :
01/01/2002
us release date :
01/01/2002
other versions :
Xbox
official website :
http://www.gothamgames.com/sam/
Serious Sam gratuit sur gog ^^
en ce moment "Serious Sam: The First Encounter" et gratuit sur gog.
https://www.gog.com/game/serious_sam_the_first_encounter
posted the 08/24/2020 at 02:01 PM by
megadeth
escobar
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 03:29 PM
Sans mettre le lien
bogsnake
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 03:36 PM
escobar
Cadeau:
https://www.gog.com/#giveaway
megadeth
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 03:51 PM
escobar
il est sur la page d’accueil ^^
escobar
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 04:18 PM
bogsnake
thanks
kazz19
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 04:20 PM
merci pour le lien
