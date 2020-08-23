accueil
name :
Gotham Knights
platform :
PC
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
Warner Bros Montréal
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
jaysennnin
> blog
La vraie raison de l'absence de Batman dans Gotham Knights
Parce que...
allez bon dimanche, et bon match ce soir...
posted the 08/23/2020 at 02:49 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
15
)
gwadalba
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 02:55 PM
heu?
birmou
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:00 PM
Ça serait marrant
shinz0
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:01 PM
???
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:02 PM
birmou
te jure
jenicris
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:02 PM
gwadalba
shinz0
juste allusion au Spiderman exclu PlayStation dans Avengers.
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:04 PM
jenicris
merci
faut dire que les news vont tellement vite que certains n'ont pas capté
osiris
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:09 PM
Haha ce serait drole
waurius59
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:10 PM
Juste pour l'histoire ou pour le faire payer en dlc
cenomestuneerreur
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:21 PM
Tous Munchen Tous Bayern
kakazu
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:31 PM
Perso je suis persuadé qu'il est pas mort mais qui se cache sous un masque de hiboux.
octobar
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:39 PM
kakazu
évidemment qu'il n'est pas mort, c'est tellement téléphoné comme scénar. Rien qu'en terme de marketing c'est bien plus intéressant de le faire revenir d'une manière ou d'une autre.
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:42 PM
octobar
ça me rappelle l'opening de tekken 5 (le dernier bon tekken pour ma part) "Heihachi Mishima is dead..."
octobar
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:48 PM
jaysennnin
Oui ou Gandalf dans le Seigneur des Anneaux ou Jon Snow dans Game Of Thrones quoi... Faire miroiter une dispparition c'est assez déjà vu comme principe.
fan2jeux
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:55 PM
Ce serait bien marrant
zekk
posted
the 08/23/2020 at 03:59 PM
bien trouvé
