name : Gotham Knights
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Warner Bros Montréal
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
La vraie raison de l'absence de Batman dans Gotham Knights
Parce que...



allez bon dimanche, et bon match ce soir...
    posted the 08/23/2020 at 02:49 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (15)
    gwadalba posted the 08/23/2020 at 02:55 PM
    heu?
    birmou posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:00 PM
    Ça serait marrant
    shinz0 posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:01 PM
    ???
    jaysennnin posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:02 PM
    birmou te jure
    jenicris posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:02 PM
    gwadalba shinz0 juste allusion au Spiderman exclu PlayStation dans Avengers.
    jaysennnin posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:04 PM
    jenicris merci faut dire que les news vont tellement vite que certains n'ont pas capté
    osiris posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:09 PM
    Haha ce serait drole
    waurius59 posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:10 PM
    Juste pour l'histoire ou pour le faire payer en dlc
    cenomestuneerreur posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:21 PM
    Tous Munchen Tous Bayern
    kakazu posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:31 PM
    Perso je suis persuadé qu'il est pas mort mais qui se cache sous un masque de hiboux.
    octobar posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:39 PM
    kakazu évidemment qu'il n'est pas mort, c'est tellement téléphoné comme scénar. Rien qu'en terme de marketing c'est bien plus intéressant de le faire revenir d'une manière ou d'une autre.
    jaysennnin posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:42 PM
    octobar ça me rappelle l'opening de tekken 5 (le dernier bon tekken pour ma part) "Heihachi Mishima is dead..."
    octobar posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:48 PM
    jaysennnin Oui ou Gandalf dans le Seigneur des Anneaux ou Jon Snow dans Game Of Thrones quoi... Faire miroiter une dispparition c'est assez déjà vu comme principe.
    fan2jeux posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:55 PM
    Ce serait bien marrant
    zekk posted the 08/23/2020 at 03:59 PM
    bien trouvé
