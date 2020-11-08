



"We at 3D Realms are proud to present Realms Deep 2020, a digital event filled with world premieres, special guests (including John Romero, Tim Willits, and Cliff Bleszinski); a Child’s Play charity drive, and much more on Saturday - Sunday, Sept. 5 & 6 2020, airing 11:00 AM PT - 4:00 PM PT via 3D Realms’ Twitch channel. A Realms Deep Steam Sale will also take place from Sept. 3 - 7, 2020.



Love indie old-school-inspired shooters? Watch Realms Deep for world premieres from 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment, including a brand new dark-fantasy FPS and multiple new games. But 3D Realms won’t hog the spotlight. Expect news from all, and game reveals from some of the genre’s biggest names including New Blood Interactive (DUSK, Amid Evil, Gloomwood, ULTRAKILL), NightDive Studios (System Shock, DOOM 64, Turok remasters), Running with Scissors (the POSTAL series) and many, many more. More than 40 games in all!



Tune in for candid conversations with gaming icons including John Romero (DOOM, Empire of Sin), Tim Willits (id Software, Saber Interactive), Cliff Bleszinski (Unreal, Gears of War), American McGee (id Software, American McGee’s Alice), Chuck Jones (3D Realms, Valve), Jon St. John (voice actor for Duke Nukem), and Stephan Weyte (voice actor for Caleb in Blood). This will be a melting pot of talent, all made specifically for you. We will feature games like Core Decay, Hell Hunt, Hellbound, Hedon, Nightmare Reaper, Prodeus, The Adventures of Square, SCP: Blackout, Limitless Hunger, Warfork, Dread X Collection, Retchid, HROT, Fallen Angels, Hellscreen, Paradox Vector, Brutal Fate and many more. Listen to Quake broadcaster Jehar, cover a Retro-Shooter celebrity Deathmatch in Kingpin: Life of Crime, while Kino Fabino memes the show.



Viewers can donate to Child’s Play during each stream. Those who want something physical to remember Realms Deep 2020 can purchase exclusive merchandise available during the show with all proceeds will go directly to Child’s Play. It will be available through the official Realms Deep website."



