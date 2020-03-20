Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Resident Evil 3 Remake
4
Likes
Likers
name : Resident Evil 3 Remake
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
koopastream
12
Likes
Likers
koopastream
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 417
visites since opening : 197267
koopastream > blog
Resident Evil 3 Remake - Découverte Démo
Bonjour à tous,

Aujourd'hui on découvre la démo du Resident Evil 3 Remake sur Xbox One X

https://youtu.be/HHR7biemxus
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/20/2020 at 07:53 PM by koopastream
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 03/20/2020 at 08:01 PM
    Koopastream attend t'es le vrai Koopa qui était parti de Gamekyo ?
    koopastream posted the 03/20/2020 at 08:02 PM
    suzukube C'est à dire, lequel ??
    modsoul posted the 03/20/2020 at 08:21 PM
    Suzukube oui le vrai koopatflop il est puissant
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre