Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
gspawnini
,
boyd
,
nobleswan
,
torotoro59
name :
Resident Evil 3 Remake
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
profile
12
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
seeyouspoon
,
binou87
,
link49
,
shiroyashagin
,
nekonoctis
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
qbigaara49
,
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
sujetdelta
,
osiris
koopastream
Resident Evil 3 Remake - Découverte Démo
Bonjour à tous,
Aujourd'hui on découvre la démo du Resident Evil 3 Remake sur Xbox One X
https://youtu.be/HHR7biemxus
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/20/2020 at 07:53 PM by
koopastream
comments (
3
)
suzukube
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 08:01 PM
Koopastream
attend t'es le vrai Koopa qui était parti de Gamekyo ?
koopastream
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 08:02 PM
suzukube
C'est à dire, lequel ??
modsoul
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 08:21 PM
Suzukube
oui le vrai koopatflop il est puissant
