Jason Voorhees - Every life i take (parodie) Slashtreetboys


Très bonne reprise comme les autres.

George Michael Myers:


Slashtreet boys - I kill you that way (Backstreet boys):


Slashtreet boys - Slashing bodies (Backstreet boys):
    posted the 10/13/2019 at 06:24 PM by inferusredrum
    negan posted the 10/13/2019 at 06:35 PM
    J'adore leurs parodies
    hurri posted the 10/13/2019 at 06:49 PM
    Ma préférée c'est vraiment Careless Sister et juste après Slashing Bodies
