Fellow Command & Conquer fans,



Positive momentum continues and earlier this month we completed our first production milestone. This milestone included several key improvements to Tiberian Dawn, most notably delivering our first Campaign mission to full Alpha quality. This means all the mission visuals are now showcasing the 4k assets from Lemon Sky, and the mission can be completed with all the core gameplay mechanics. I’ll admit when playing this full mission experience, the game started to transport me back to when I first played C&C, and I hope it does the same for all of you when the game is released.



However, one of the more exciting accomplishments of this milestone actually had nothing to do with Tiberian Dawn. That’s because we were able to get Red Alert playable for the first time. We are now able to load Red Alert missions, and the game is already being populated with several of the remastered visual assets. That’s because even though Red Alert just became playable in the software, Lemon Sky has actually been creating assets for Red Alert over the past several months. So to celebrate this first step for Red Alert, we thought it would be fun to share a preview for one of the most iconic Red Alert units - the Tesla Tank.



In the same fashion as our approach of the structures, our primary goal for units has been to maintain the authenticity of the original in-game asset. In an effort to take advantage of the 4k resolution, many of our earlier unit concepts included extra widgets and details, but we often found this compromised the unit’s readability at camera game height. So we continued to iterate, and over the months we’ve begun to hone in on these elements, and feel like the Tesla Tank here strikes a good balance between readability and those added details. Of note, we only interpreted one Tesla ring from the legacy in-game asset, but there’s already been a healthy debate with the Community Council whether the Tesla ball should have two rings to match the cinematic reference. Perhaps we can get feedback here from the greater community to help decide this unit’s final look : )



Thanks for your ongoing support and participation, and looking forward to sharing more details as both games now become more playable.



Cheers,



Jim Vessella



Jimtern

(EA_Jimtern) revient une nouvelle fois vers nous mais, contrairement à ce que l'on pouvait attendre, ce coup-ci c'estqui est à l'honneur !Voici ce qu'il a posté surDonc globalement, il indique qu'ils ont continué à bosser sur le jeu, qu'ils en sont maintenant à un niveau de qualité type "". Ce qui veut dire, selon leurs critères, que tous les élémentssont utilisés Ingame et que ça fonctionne parfaitement.Puis dans la foulée il nous indique qu'est tout simplement déjà jouable, et qu'il inclut déjà desétant donné qu'ils ont déjà été créés il y a de ça quelques mois maintenant. Et pour fêter tout ça, il nous offre un premier visuel duComme il l'avait indiqué précédemment, ils essaient de resterdu jeu (En s'inspirant majoritairement dess), cependant ils ont dû revoir leur copie à plusieurs reprises afin de matcher entre laet laen jeu. Ce qui a abouti à un choix (Non définitif) de ne laisser qu'un seul anneau sur le dôme du char, au lieu de deux comme dans la cinématique.Ils nous demandent notre avis à ce sujet d'ailleurs, toujours dans l'idée de satisfaire au maximum nos exigences concernant le jeu final.Voici le fameuxdans sa nouvelle version :Pour ma part j'aime bien le rendu et j'ai hâte de voir ça en jeu !