battossai
,
tvirus
,
shiranui
,
hyoga57
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
rorymercury
collection switch !!!
la collection s’agrandit avec le petit Splatoon 2 aujourd'hui.
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:18 PM by
rorymercury
comments (
15
)
kenpokan
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:20 PM
Elle est vraiment dégueulasse de cette couleur...
rorymercury
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:22 PM
kenpokan
le principal c est que moi j'adore ^^
revans
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:25 PM
kenpokan
je suis 100% d'accord
sato
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:27 PM
Moi au contraire je la trouve très sympa de cette couleur.
Belle collection
rorymercury
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:28 PM
sato
Merci ,vivement les prochains jeux o_o!!!
ratomuerto
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:29 PM
rorymercury
Tu as le fullset?
Plus serieusement, j'aime la couleur aussi. Je la préfere au Rouge/bleu "Neon"...
birmou
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:37 PM
Vivement que je rentre de vacance pour me prendre Fate.
narukamisan
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:38 PM
ratomuerto
lol le full set c'est 14 jeux boîtes, perso j'en ai douze
kenpokan
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:38 PM
rorymercury
Chacun ses goûts.
narukamisan
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:39 PM
ratomuerto
autant pour moi c'est 15 cars 3 est sortie j'avais pas vu lol
floflo
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:40 PM
Ah ouai, ça rend super bien les couleurs.
Il est bien extella ??
rorymercury
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:40 PM
kenpokan
tout a fait d'accord ^^
kenpokan
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:48 PM
rorymercury
narukamisan
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:52 PM
floflo
c'est du niveaux ps4 et non psvita, le jeux reste fluide, graphiquement c'est fidèle ensuite pour ce qui est du jeux, le scénario est très en rentrait et musou obligé, c'est assez répétitif
wazaaabi
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 05:57 PM
T'a a peu pres tôut ce qu'on trouve en rayon quoi ... enfin quand il y a un rayon lol
