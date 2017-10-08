profile
collection switch !!!
la collection s’agrandit avec le petit Splatoon 2 aujourd'hui.

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:18 PM by rorymercury
    comments (15)
    kenpokan posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:20 PM
    Elle est vraiment dégueulasse de cette couleur...
    rorymercury posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:22 PM
    kenpokan

    le principal c est que moi j'adore ^^
    revans posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:25 PM
    kenpokan je suis 100% d'accord
    sato posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:27 PM
    Moi au contraire je la trouve très sympa de cette couleur.
    Belle collection
    rorymercury posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:28 PM
    sato

    Merci ,vivement les prochains jeux o_o!!!
    ratomuerto posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:29 PM
    rorymercury Tu as le fullset?


    Plus serieusement, j'aime la couleur aussi. Je la préfere au Rouge/bleu "Neon"...
    birmou posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:37 PM
    Vivement que je rentre de vacance pour me prendre Fate.
    narukamisan posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:38 PM
    ratomuerto lol le full set c'est 14 jeux boîtes, perso j'en ai douze
    kenpokan posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:38 PM
    rorymercury Chacun ses goûts.
    narukamisan posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:39 PM
    ratomuerto autant pour moi c'est 15 cars 3 est sortie j'avais pas vu lol
    floflo posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:40 PM
    Ah ouai, ça rend super bien les couleurs.

    Il est bien extella ??
    rorymercury posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:40 PM
    kenpokan

    tout a fait d'accord ^^
    kenpokan posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:48 PM
    rorymercury
    narukamisan posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:52 PM
    floflo c'est du niveaux ps4 et non psvita, le jeux reste fluide, graphiquement c'est fidèle ensuite pour ce qui est du jeux, le scénario est très en rentrait et musou obligé, c'est assez répétitif
    wazaaabi posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:57 PM
    T'a a peu pres tôut ce qu'on trouve en rayon quoi ... enfin quand il y a un rayon lol
