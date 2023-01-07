One Piece Fighting Path !
One Piece Fighting Path !
creator : mugimando
creation date : 11/24/2018
last update : 07/01/2023
description : Voici le groupe officiel de One Piece Burning Will sur mobile !
articles : 81
visites since opening : 189863
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Story Mode : Fin Punk Hazard !
Se soir ce déroule la summer gamefest Bandai Namco.

Ma wish liste :

Un nouveau One Piece
Un nouveau Jump Ultimate Stars
Un nouveau jeu Bleach
Présentation BT4

    squall06
    posted the 07/01/2023 at 05:03 PM by mugimando
    comments (2)
    squall06 posted the 07/01/2023 at 06:56 PM
    Un bon jeu Bleach, soit beat'em all soit baston je dirait pas non !
    yanssou posted the 07/01/2023 at 08:15 PM
    si c'est pas ce soir ça sera a la gamescom
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo