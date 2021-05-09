One Piece Fighting Path !
group information
One Piece Fighting Path !
1
Like
Likers
name : One Piece Fighting Path !
title : One Piece Fighting Path !
screen name : opbw
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/opbw
official website : http://
creator : mugimando
creation date : 11/24/2018
last update : 09/05/2021
description : Voici le groupe officiel de One Piece Burning Will sur mobile !
tags :
articles : 21
visites since opening : 88578
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
members (1)
more members
all
Kuma : Présentation !
Kuma est de sortie

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/05/2021 at 12:53 PM by mugimando
    comments (3)
    jf17 posted the 09/05/2021 at 01:06 PM
    Bon j'ai craqué j'ai pull, un très bon perso si on pas ener , si vous avez ce dernier économisé sauf si vous faites la collection
    mishinho posted the 09/05/2021 at 02:27 PM
    C'est prévu pour quand une version IOS en global avec au moins l'anglais ?
    mugimando posted the 09/05/2021 at 02:35 PM
    jf17 oui si on a pas Ener ou Aokiji il fait le taf !

    mishinho Ios/Android aucune date pour l'instant
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo