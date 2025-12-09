profile
name : EA Sports FC 25
platform : Switch
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : EA Sports
genre : sport
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch -
Taille FC25 Switch ... en physique?
Hello
Quelqu'un pourrait il me dire la taille que prend FC25 sur la switch 1 même quand on a la cartouche physique svp?
Merci!
(avec le pack langue FR si possible)
    posted the 09/11/2025 at 05:24 PM by seb84
    comments (3)
    arikado posted the 09/12/2025 at 06:05 AM
    La version en ligne fait 68 go. Donc la version physique en Gkc fera la même taille.
    rogeraf posted the 09/12/2025 at 08:22 AM
    4.5 gigas, grâce aux packs de textures 480p compressés
    seb84 posted the 09/12/2025 at 08:59 AM
    arikado FC 25 sur Switch 1 en Physique.
