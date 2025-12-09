accueil
Taille FC25 Switch ... en physique?
Hello
Quelqu'un pourrait il me dire la taille que prend FC25 sur la switch 1 même quand on a la cartouche physique svp?
Merci!
(avec le pack langue FR si possible)
posted the 09/11/2025 at 05:24 PM by seb84
seb84
arikado
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 06:05 AM
La version en ligne fait 68 go. Donc la version physique en Gkc fera la même taille.
rogeraf
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 08:22 AM
4.5 gigas, grâce aux packs de textures 480p compressés
seb84
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 08:59 AM
arikado
FC 25 sur Switch 1 en Physique.
