Les amis depuis le 11 août à 15h la sortie de la beta de windjammers 2 en publique fut
Cependant je vois pas du tout comment la récupérer
Je suis sur ps5 je vais dans store, je tape beta et elle n'est pas là
Quelqu'un a trouvé comment se la procurer ?
Merci d'avance
posted the 08/11/2021 at 07:27 PM by libanais
For those who have trouble downloading the beta on PS5, please follow these steps below everyone oint_down:
1) Add your game to your library using the PSN website:
:flag_us: https://bit.ly/3sa9P15 (US PSN)
:flag_eu: https://bit.ly/3lTyMg1 (EU PSN)
2) Power up your PlayStation 5 and go to your Game Library (all the way to the right on the main menu)
3) Select then download the Windjammers 2 Open beta.
4) RIGHT ON :flying_disc: