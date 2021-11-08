profile
Windjammers 2
3
Likers
name : Windjammers 2
platform : PC
editor : DotEmu
developer : N.C
genre : sport
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
libanais
3
Likes
Likers
libanais
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 26
visites since opening : 33833
libanais > blog
Windjammers 2 beta ouverte help
Les amis depuis le 11 août à 15h la sortie de la beta de windjammers 2 en publique fut

Cependant je vois pas du tout comment la récupérer

Je suis sur ps5 je vais dans store, je tape beta et elle n'est pas là

Quelqu'un a trouvé comment se la procurer ?

Merci d'avance
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    plistter
    posted the 08/11/2021 at 07:27 PM by libanais
    comments (1)
    plistter posted the 08/11/2021 at 07:30 PM
    Suchiha117 — Aujourd’hui à 17:30
    For those who have trouble downloading the beta on PS5, please follow these steps below everyone oint_down:

    1) Add your game to your library using the PSN website:
    :flag_us: https://bit.ly/3sa9P15 (US PSN)
    :flag_eu: https://bit.ly/3lTyMg1 (EU PSN)
    2) Power up your PlayStation 5 and go to your Game Library (all the way to the right on the main menu)
    3) Select then download the Windjammers 2 Open beta.
    4) RIGHT ON :flying_disc:


    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo