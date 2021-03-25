accueil
Nouvelle figurine megahouse de Zoro
Salut les amis je vous présente la nouvelle P.O.P de chez megahouse de zoro
Dans la série warrior alliance
Bonne vidéo
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9t-4ropq1k
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/25/2021 at 05:01 PM by
ogeaso
comments (
3
)
jf17
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 05:19 PM
Joli mais trop cher.
jf17
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 05:21 PM
Je me suis pris celle là
https://www.micromania.fr/figurine-japanese-style-one-piece-roronoa-zoro-tba-98170.html
/>
Beaucoup moins cher et elle est trop belle .
ogeaso
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 06:15 PM
Oui, c'est sur elle est trop cher pour ce que c'est ....
