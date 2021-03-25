profile
Nouvelle figurine megahouse de Zoro
Salut les amis je vous présente la nouvelle P.O.P de chez megahouse de zoro

Dans la série warrior alliance

Bonne vidéo
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9t-4ropq1k
    posted the 03/25/2021 at 05:01 PM by ogeaso
    comments (3)
    jf17 posted the 03/25/2021 at 05:19 PM
    Joli mais trop cher.
    jf17 posted the 03/25/2021 at 05:21 PM
    Je me suis pris celle là

    https://www.micromania.fr/figurine-japanese-style-one-piece-roronoa-zoro-tba-98170.html />
    Beaucoup moins cher et elle est trop belle .
    ogeaso posted the 03/25/2021 at 06:15 PM
    Oui, c'est sur elle est trop cher pour ce que c'est ....
