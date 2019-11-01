group information
Xbox Game Pass & Co
Les 9 jeux qui quitteront le Xbox Game Pass fin août



A World of Keflings
Alien Hominid HD
A Kingdom for Keflings
BattleBlock Theater
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Hue
InnerSpace
Manual Samuel
Sky Force Reloaded


    posted the 08/16/2019 at 04:21 PM by negan
    oldies posted the 08/16/2019 at 04:35 PM
    Garou mark of the wolves


    negan Tu sais si on DL maintenant le game si il restera même aprés son retrait ou pas?
    oldies posted the 08/16/2019 at 04:36 PM
    Ah j'ai rien dit il est pas sur le XGP PC
    negan posted the 08/16/2019 at 04:37 PM
    oldies le game si il restera même aprés son retrait ou pas?


    non
    spawnini posted the 08/16/2019 at 05:48 PM
    negan merde j'ai loupé World of Keflings
    negan posted the 08/16/2019 at 05:50 PM
    spawnini
    monz666 posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:21 PM
    Bon débarras ?
