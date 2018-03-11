Le texte suivant disparaîtra après avoir eu de l'aide"Après réflexion, et faisant chaque semaine un article sur Gamekyo pour annoncer les jeux rétrocompatibles du Mardi (avant c'était le Jeudi), j'ai décidé d'ouvrir un groupe qui reprendra tout-en-un afin d'avoir une source facile pour tout un chacun qui se demande si son jeu est fonctionnel sur Xbox One ou non, s'il est patché 4K ou non etc... et j'aimerais un coup de main afin de bien gérer la mises en page sur Gamekyo pour pouvoir réaliser des articles visuellement agréables. Merci d'avance pour votre aide !"(La liste sera automatiquement mise à jour à chaque nouvel article)Jeux Xbox 360 rétrocompatibles :0 day Attack on Earth3D Ultra MinigolfA Kingdom for KeflingsA World of KeflingsAegis WingAge of BootyAlan WakeAlan Wake’s American NightmareAlaskan AdventuresAlice : Madness ReturnsAlien Hominid HDAltered BeastAnomaly Warzone EarthAquaARKANOID Live !Army of TwoAssassin’s CreedAssassin’s Creed BrotherhoodAssassin’s Creed IIAssassin’s Creed IIIAssassin’s Creed IV Black FlagAssassin’s Creed Liberation HDAssassin’s Creed RevelationsAssassin’s Creed RogueAssault Heroes 2AstropopATARI Asteroids/Asteroids DeluxeAxel & PixelBabel RisingBand of BugsBanjo Kazooie : Nuts and BoltsBanjo-KazooieBanjo-TooieBatman : Arkham OriginsBattleBlock TheaterBattlefield 1943Battlefield 3Battlefield: Bad CompanyBattlefield: Bad Company 2Battlestations: MidwayBayonettaBeat’n GroovyBejeweled 2Bejeweled 3Bellator: MMA OnslaughtBeyond Good & Evil HDBionic Commando Rearmed 2BioShockBioShock 2BioShock InfiniteBIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2 : Future Legend of Rhythm AlienBlazing AngelsBlood KnightsBlood of the WerewolfBloodforgeBloodrayne 2BloodRayne: BetrayalBlue DragonBomberman BattlefestBoom Boom RocketBorderlandsBorderlands 2Bound by FlameBraidBrain ChallengeBrütal LegendBullet SoulBullet Soul -Infinite Burst-Bully Scholarship Ed.Burnout ParadiseBurnout RevengeCabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013Cabela’s Hunting ExpeditionsCabela’s Survival : SoKCall of Duty 2Call of Duty 3Call of Duty 4 : Modern WarfareCall of Duty : Advanced WarfareCall of Duty : Black OpsCall of Duty : Black Ops IICall of Duty : GhostsCall of Duty : Modern Warfare 2Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 3Call of Duty : World at WarCall of Juarez GunslingerCall of Juarez : Bound in BloodCall of Juarez : The CartelCapcom Arcade CabinetCarcassonneCars 2 : The Video GameCars : Mater-NationalCastle CrashersCastle of Illusion Starring Mickey MouseCastleStormCastlevania : Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDCastlevania : Lords of Shadow 2Castlevania : Lords of ShadowCastlevania : Symphony of the NightCatherineCentipede & MillipedeChild of EdenCLANNADComic JumperComix ZoneCommanders : Attack of the GenosCondemned : Criminal OriginsContraCostume Quest 2Counter-Strike : GOCrackdownCrazy TaxiCrysisCrysis 2Crysis 3CRYSTAL DEFENDERSCrystal QuestCyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio TangramDante’s InfernoDark SoulsDark VoidDarksidersDarksiders IIDAYTONA USAde Blob 2Dead Rising 2 : Case WestDead Rising 2 : Case ZeroDead SpaceDead Space 2Dead Space 3Dead Space IgnitionDead to RightsDeadfall AdventuresDeadliest WarriorDeadliest Warrior : LegendsDeadly PremonitionDeathSpank : Thongs Of VirtueDefense Grid : The AwakeningDestroy All Humans!DEUS EX : HUMAN REVOLUTIONDeus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s CutDIG DUGDiRT 3DiRT ShowdownDiscs of TronDisney BoltDisney Epic Mickey 2 : The Power of TwoDisney/Pixar : Brave The Video GameDivinity II – The Dragon Knight SagaDomino MasterDOOMDOOM 3 BFG EditionDOOM IIDoritos Crash CourseDouble Dragon NeonDragon Age 2Dragon Age : OriginsDragon’s LairDriver San FranciscoDuckTales : RemasteredDuke Nukem Manhattan ProjectDungeon Siege IIIDungeons & Dragons : Chronicles of MystaraEarth Defense Force 2017Earth Defense Force 2025Earth Defense Force : Insect ArmageddonEarthworm Jim HDEat LeadEncleverment ExperimentEscape Dead IslandEvery Extend Extra ExtremeF1 2014Fable AnniversaryFable HeroesFable IIFable II Pub GamesFable IIIFaery : Legends of AvalonFallout 3Fallout : New VegasFar Cry 2Far Cry 3Far Cry 3 Blood DragonFeeding FrenzyFeeding Frenzy 2FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPIONFighting VipersFinal Fight : Double ImpactFlashbackFLOCK!Forza HorizonFoul PlayFret NiceFroggerFrogger 2Frontlines : Fuel of WarFunTown MahjongGalagaGalaga LegionsGalaga Legions DXGarou -Mark of the Wolves-Gatling GearsGears of WarGears of War 2Gears of War 3Gears of War : JudgmentGeometry Wars 3 : Dimensions EvolvedGeometry Wars : Retro EvolvedGeometry Wars : Retro Evolved 2GhostbustersGhostbusters : Sanctum of SlimeGin RummyGirl FightGo! Break SteadyGoat SimulatorGolden AxeGolf : Tee It Up!Grand Theft Auto : San AndreasGreg Hastings Paintball 2GRID 2GRID AutosportGripshiftGTA IVGuardian HeroesGunstar HeroesGuwangeGyromancerGYRUSSHALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo Climax-Halo 3Halo 3 : ODST Campaign EditionHalo 4Halo WarsHalo : Combat Evolved AnniversaryHalo : ReachHalo : Spartan AssaultHard Corps : UprisingHardwood BackgammonHardwood HeartsHardwood SpadesHarms WayHaunted HouseHeavy WeaponHexic 2Hexic HDHitman: AbsolutionHitman: Blood MoneyHydro Thunder HurricaneI Am AliveIkarugailomiloInjustice : Gods Among UsInjustice : Gods Among Us Ultimate EditionInsanely Twisted Shadow PlanetInterpolIron BrigadeJeremy McGrath’s OffroadJet Set RadioJetpac RefuelledJewel QuestJoe Danger 2 : The MovieJoe Danger Special EditionJoustJoy Ride TurboJUJUJurassic Park : The GameJust CauseJust Cause 2Kameo : Elements of PowerKane & Lynch 2Killer Is DeadKOF SKY STAGELara Croft and the Guardian of LightLazy RaidersLeft 4 DeadLeft 4 Dead 2LEGO BatmanLEGO Indiana JonesLEGO Indiana Jones 2LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean : The Video GameLEGO Star Wars II : The Original TrilogyLEGO Star Wars III : The Clone WarsLEGO Star Wars : The Complete SagaLIMBOLode RunnerLost OdysseyLUMINES LIVE!Luxor 2Mad TracksMadballs Babo: InvasionMafia IIMagic 2012Magic 2013Magic 2014 — Duels of the PlaneswalkersMagic : The GatheringMarlow Briggs and the Mask of the DeathMars : War LogsMass EffectMass Effect 2Mass Effect 3Matt Hazard : Blood Bath and BeyondMedal of Honor AirborneMeet the RobinsonsMEGA MAN 10MEGA MAN 9Metal Gear Rising : RevengeanceMetal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HDMetal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD EditionMetal Slug 3Metal Slug XXMidnight Club : Los AngelesMidnight Club : Los Angeles Complete EditionMidway Arcade OriginsMight & Magic Clash of HeroesMilitary Madness : NectarisMirror’s EdgeMissile CommandMonaco : What’s Yours is MineMonday Night CombatMonkey Island 2 Special Edition : LeChuck’s RevengeMonopoly DealMONOPOLY PLUSMoon DiverMotocross MadnessMr. DRILLER OnlineMS. PAC-MANMs. Splosion ManMutant Storm EmpireMutant Storm ReloadedMX vs. ATV ReflexN+NBA JAM : On Fire EditionNEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUMNEW RALLY-XNiGHTS into dreamsNIN2-JUMPOf Orcs and MenOmega FiveOperation Flashpoint : Dragon RisingOperation Flashpoint: Red RiverOutlandOverlordOverlord IIPAC-MANPAC-MAN Championship EditionPAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+PAC-MAN MUSEUMPegglePeggle 2Perfect DarkPerfect Dark ZeroPersona 4 ArenaPhantasy Star IIPhantom Breaker : Battle Grounds -Cocoa’s Nightmare Attack-Pinball FXPlanets Under AttackPlants vs. ZombiesPortal 2Portal: Still AlivePreyPrince of PersiaPrince of Persia ClassicPurePutty SquadPuzzle Quest 2Puzzle Quest GalactrixPuzzle Quest : Challenge of the WarlordsPuzzlegeddonQIX++Quantum ConundrumR.U.S.E.Radiant SilvergunRAGERaiden IVRainbow Six VegasRainbow Six Vegas 2RaskullsRayman 3 HDRayman LegendsRayman OriginsRed Dead RedemptionRed Faction : ArmageddonRed Faction : BattlegroundsRoboBlitzRocket KnightRockstar Table TennisR-Type DimensionsRumble Roses XXSacred 3Sacred CitadelSaints RowSaints Row 2Saints Row IVSaints Row : Gat Out of HellSaints Row : The ThirdSam & Max Beyond Time & SpaceSam & Max Save the WorldSamurai Shodown IIScarygirlScrap MetalScreamRideSEGA Bass FishingSega Vintage Collection : Alex Kidd & Co.Sega Vintage Collection : Golden AxeSega Vintage Collection : Monster WorldSega Vintage Collection : Streets of RageSega Vintage Collection : ToeJam & EarlSensible World of SoccerShadow Assault/TenchuShadow ComplexShadowrunShadows of the DamnedShank 2ShinobiShotest ShogiShred NebulaSid Meier’s Civilization RevolutionSilent Hill HomecomingSilent Hill : DownpourSilent Hill : HD CollectionSINE MORASkate 3SkullgirlsSkydiveSlender : The ArrivalSmall ArmsSniper Elite V2Soltrio SolitaireSonic & All-Stars Racing TransformedSonic & KnucklesSonic AdventureSonic Adventure 2Sonic CDSonic GenerationsSonic the FightersSonic The HedgehogSonic The Hedgehog 2Sonic The Hedgehog 3Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode ISonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode IISoul Calibur II HDSoulcaliburSouth Park : The Stick of TruthSpace ArkSpace GiraffeSpace Invaders Infinity GeneSpec Ops : The LineSpelunkySplinter Cell ConvictionSplit/SecondSplosion ManSSXStackingStar Wars : The Force UnleashedStar Wars : The Force Unleashed IISTEINS;GATE 比翼恋理のだーりんSTEINS;GATE 線形拘束のフェノグラムSTEINS;GATE(オリジナル版)Strania – The Stella Machina –STREET FIGHTER IVStuntman : IgnitionSuper ContraSuper Meat BoySuper Streetfight IV Arcade EditionSupreme Commander 2SyberiaTales from Space : Mutant Blobs AttackTecmo Bowl ThrowbackTEKKEN 6Tekken Tag Tournament 2Texas Hold ‘EmThe CaveThe Darkness IIThe Elder Scrolls : OblivionThe King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate MatchThe King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited MatchThe King of Fighters NeowaveThe MawThe Misadventures of PB WinterbottomThe Orange BoxThe Secret of Monkey Island : Special EditionThe SplattersThe Walking DeadThe Walking Dead : Michonne – Episode 1, In Too DeepThe Walking Dead : Season TwoThe Witcher 2 : Assassins of KingsTicket to RideTimeShiftTom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterTom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierTom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistTom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentTomb Raider AnniversaryTomb Raider UnderworldTomb Raider : LegendTorchlightTour de France 2009 – The Official GameTour de France 2011Tower Bloxx DeluxeToy SoldiersToy Soldiers : Cold WarToy Story 3Toybox TurbosTrials HDTriggerheart ExelicaTrine 2Tron : EvolutionTropico 4Ugly Americans : ApocalypsegeddonUnbound SagaUndertowVANQUISHVirtua Fighter 2Virtua Fighter 5 Final ShowdownVirtual-OnViva PiñataViva Piñata: Trouble In ParadiseWolf of the Battlefield : Commando 3Wolfenstein 3DWord PuzzleXCOM : Enemy UnknownXCOM : Enemy WithinYosumin! LIVEZone of the Enders HD CollectionZumaZuma’s Revenge!Jeux Xbox rétrocompatibles :BlackBlinx : The Time SweeperBreakdownConker : Live and ReloadedCrimson Skies : High Road to RevengeFull Spectrum WarriorFuzion FrenzyGrabbed by the GhouliesGrand Theft Auto : San AndreasHunter : The ReckoningJade EmpireMercenaries : Playground of DestructionMX UnleashedNinja Gaiden Black The Elder Scrolls : OblivionPanzer Dragoon OrtaPanzer Elite Action : Fields of GloryPrince of Persia: The Sands of TimePsychonautsRed Faction 2Sid Meier’s Pirates!SSX 3Star Wars BattlefrontStar Wars Battlefront IIStar Wars Jedi Knight : Jedi AcademyStar Wars Jedi StarfighterStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic II : The Sith LordsStar Wars Republic CommandoStar Wars : Knights of the Old RepublicThe Elder Scrolls III : MorrowindJeux rétrocompatibles patchés Xbox One X :Assassin’s CreedBlackBlinx : The Time SweeperBreakdownConker : Live and ReloadedCrackdownCrimson Skies : High Road to RevengeDarksidersFable AnniversaryFallout 3Forza HorizonFull Spectrum WarriorFuzion FrenzyGears of War 2Gears of War 3Grabbed by the GhouliesHalo 3Hunter : The ReckoningJade EmpireLeft 4 DeadLeft 4 Dead 2Mercenaries : Playground of DestructionMirror’s EdgeMX UnleashedNinja Gaiden BlackPanzer Dragoon OrtaPanzer Elite Action : Fields of GloryPortal 2Portal: Still AlivePrince of Persia: The Sands of TimePsychonautsRed Dead RedemptionRed Faction 2Sid Meier’s Pirates!Skate 3Sonic GenerationsSSX 3Star Wars BattlefrontStar Wars Battlefront IIStar Wars Jedi Knight : Jedi AcademyStar Wars Jedi StarfighterStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith LordsStar Wars Republic CommandoStar Wars : Knights of the Old RepublicStar Wars : The Force UnleashedThe Elder Scrolls III : MorrowindThe Orange BoxThe Witcher 2 : Assassins of Kings