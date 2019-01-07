In order to reverse this process, you will need a "cheat" day to dura burn keto
satisfy all those cravings. Whether it be burgers, pizza, chips or ice-cream, just by feeding your body these ingredients, you can systematically boost your metabolism and stave off those hormonal changes.
Best Selling author, nutritionist and fitness expert Joel Marion discovered the "cheat" method back in 2003. Joel had been following a strict diet, in order to get into the best shape of his life. He had unfortunately hit a weight loss plateau and nothing he tried would shift those extra pounds. It wasn't until one night at a party, when he gorged himself on unhealthy foods and suffered the feelings of enormous guilt, that he discovered this method.
Now, obviously you cannot just eat whatever you like 7 days a week, but Joel has put together a diet, that involves sensible eating and the occasional "cheat" day, that helps to boost your flagging metabolism and motivation.
https://fairsupplement.com/dura-burn-keto/
https://www.facebook.com/Dura-Burn-Keto-1317876235034006/