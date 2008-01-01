Pokémon TCG Online (PTCGO) is a digital version of Pokémon Trading Card Games developed by American Studio Dior Wolf Digital, and is available for Microsoft Windows, OS X, iPad and Android. [1] It was originally released in April 2011 as the Pokémon Trainer Challenge.

The tournament mode includes eight players fighting through three rounds of single-elimination style competition. Awards raise the in-line with the finishing position of the player. Winning at least one match in ticket-entry ensures a traditional booster pack as a reward.



Winning matches earn token which can be used to buy items such as card booster pack, precastred theme deck or avatar optimization item.

