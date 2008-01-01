new category

X-ray was once the easily available best imaging technique. For the last 100 years, it came of immense help to the patients and thereby saved many precious lives.



But every good thing comes with its own disadvantages. X-ray has also some disadvantages or better-called side effects that have been detected recently.



These side effects can prove to be fatal sometimes. Every day many patients are coming into the exposure of X-ray. They may feel the side-effects of it.



The surgeon who operates on the X-ray machine is more prone to these side-effects as the ray may be deflected from the patient and pass onto her body. There is no other way to prevent this other than using one of the X-ray lead aprons.



Side Effects of X-ray



X-rays are classified as carcinogenic. You might wonder why a carcinogenic ray is to be used. Simply because there is nothing better and the benefits are many.



The risk in X-ray is cumulative. This means X-ray directly does not harm you; the radiation coming from it does. The more you are exposed the more there is the risk of being detected with fatal diseases.



You are more at risk if your surgeon prescribes X-ray exams very often. You are more at risk if your body becomes exposed to the ray at a very early age. The risk becomes more if you are a female as they have a higher tendency to develop cancer associated with radiation.



Let us check what are the visible side effects

• Nausea

• Stomach cramps

• Diarrhea

• Constipation

• Allergic reactions

• Lightheadedness

• Long term effects may take place in the form of dry mouth

• Bones become fragile to break easily

• Radiation on bone marrow may create Aplastic Anemia



These side-effects are mostly long-term because the short term effects are often not visible or become limited to skin rashes most of the time.



How to Minimize the Effects



It is better you avoid exposure to X-rays at any cost.



But most of the time we are bound to take X-ray tests.



Take care that the surgeon uses lead aprons that are very useful in deflecting a great portion of rays. It is also useful for the surgeon as she will have lower exposure to these rays.



Lead free aprons don't bring the desired results. It is always advised to avoid X-ray unless otherwise required. And if you are the surgeon, take care not to get too much exposed.



So, enjoy the life-saving nature of X-rays and avoid the negative ones cautiously.