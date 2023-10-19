accueil
name :
Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road of Heroes
platform :
Switch
editor :
Level-5
developer :
Level-5
genre :
simulation-RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Switch
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road : deux trailers à J-3
JV
Level 5 à récemment partager deux Trailers final pour Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, offrent un aperçu complet du titre qui sort le 13 novembre sur Switch 1 et 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series et Pc.
https://www.youtube.com/@LEVEL5ch
posted the 11/08/2025 at 12:25 PM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (4)
4
)
saram
posted
the 11/10/2025 at 07:44 AM
Pas de version boite, cheros en démat.
burningcrimson
posted
the 11/10/2025 at 09:17 AM
J'attends l'annonce d'une version boîte. Incroyable qu'ils aient merdés sur ce coup après 8 ans d'attente
paulnewman
posted
the 11/10/2025 at 11:31 AM
Pas de boite, pas d'achat.
spartan1985
posted
the 11/10/2025 at 02:07 PM
70 balles en demat', j'attendrais une promo.
