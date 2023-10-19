profile
Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road of Heroes
name : Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road of Heroes
platform : Switch
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : simulation-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 Switch -
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road : deux trailers à J-3
JV


Level 5 à récemment partager deux Trailers final pour Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, offrent un aperçu complet du titre qui sort le 13 novembre sur Switch 1 et 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series et Pc.




https://www.youtube.com/@LEVEL5ch
    posted the 11/08/2025 at 12:25 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    saram posted the 11/10/2025 at 07:44 AM
    Pas de version boite, cheros en démat.
    burningcrimson posted the 11/10/2025 at 09:17 AM
    J'attends l'annonce d'une version boîte. Incroyable qu'ils aient merdés sur ce coup après 8 ans d'attente
    paulnewman posted the 11/10/2025 at 11:31 AM
    Pas de boite, pas d'achat.
    spartan1985 posted the 11/10/2025 at 02:07 PM
    70 balles en demat', j'attendrais une promo.
