profile
name :
Little Nightmares
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Tarsier Studios
genre :
autre
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/28/2017
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
group information
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
06/24/2025
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
308
visites since opening :
546256
subscribers :
15
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
Little Nightmares est adapté en film Stop-Motion
JV
Une annonce surprenante , Little Nightmares est adapté en film Stop Motion , un projet tenu secret qui se dévoile dans un court teaser.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4CM3i39Z08&ab_channel=BANDAINAMCOEurope
tags :
posted the 06/24/2025 at 07:53 PM by
yanssou
comments (
4
)
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 06/24/2025 at 08:08 PM
adamjensen
posted
the 06/24/2025 at 08:22 PM
Dans ce cas, j'espère qu'ils adapterons le 1er.
Il y a vraiment un truc à faire avec.
bladagun
posted
the 06/24/2025 at 09:01 PM
C'est vraiment vrai ? C'est incroyable si oui
djfab
posted
the 06/25/2025 at 04:45 AM
Excellent !
Il y a vraiment un truc à faire avec.