profile
Bleach : Rebirth of Souls
5
Likers
name : Bleach : Rebirth of Souls
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tamsoft
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
Manga - Verse
8
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 12/22/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 227
visites since opening : 395725
subscribers : 15
bloggers : 7
channel
all
Du gameplay pour Bleach Rebirth of Souls
JV














Le 21 mars sur Playstation 4 / 5, Xbox Series et Pc.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    akd, sorakairi86
    posted the 12/21/2024 at 03:12 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    avan posted the 12/21/2024 at 07:11 PM
    Spectaculaire et fidèle mais j'espère que le gameplay ne sera pas un concours de spammeur de boutons. Il faut qu'une attaque ratée ou anticipée soit punie.
    kroseur posted the 12/21/2024 at 07:56 PM
    C'est déjà plus rassurant que les videos de gameplay qu'on a pu avoir jusque la. Franchement il me donne bien envie.
    kadaj68800 posted the 12/21/2024 at 10:04 PM
    Je pige que dalle.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo