name :
Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
platform :
PC
PC
editor :
Bushiroad Games
developer :
8ing
8ing
genre :
combat
other versions :
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
group information
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
,
almightybhunivelze
,
nindo64
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
10/14/2024
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
176
visites since opening :
320633
subscribers :
13
bloggers :
6
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
channel
all
News en vrac
MangaTalk
JV
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
Animation Land
La passion Dragon Ball
Voir ou revoir
Lire ou relire
Hunter x hunter Nen Impact : Trailer pour Genthru
JV
Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact fait signe de vie avec le trailer de Genthru. Par ailleurs, le titre prévu sur PS5, Switch et PC s'envole vers 2025 sans plus de précisions. On imagine bien que c'est pour plus de peaufinage.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zAyPRrj4l58&pp=ygUaaHVudGVyIHggaHVudGVyIG5lbiBpbXBhY3Q%3D
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
thelastone
,
burningcrimson
posted the 10/11/2024 at 02:16 PM by
yanssou
comments (
3
)
thelastone
posted
the 10/11/2024 at 03:08 PM
J'ai quand même hâte de le tester malgré les critiques
testament
posted
the 10/14/2024 at 07:19 AM
HxH Nen Lidl Impact
burningcrimson
posted
the 10/14/2024 at 06:59 PM
Moi je le trouve prometteur. Petit budget oui mais il peut avoir un gameplay solide
