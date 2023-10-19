profile
Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
name : Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
platform : PC
editor : Bushiroad Games
developer : 8ing
genre : combat
other versions : Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 10/14/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
articles : 176
visites since opening : 320633
subscribers : 13
bloggers : 6
Hunter x hunter Nen Impact : Trailer pour Genthru
JV


Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact fait signe de vie avec le trailer de Genthru. Par ailleurs, le titre prévu sur PS5, Switch et PC s'envole vers 2025 sans plus de précisions. On imagine bien que c'est pour plus de peaufinage.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zAyPRrj4l58&pp=ygUaaHVudGVyIHggaHVudGVyIG5lbiBpbXBhY3Q%3D
    Who likes this ?
    thelastone, burningcrimson
    posted the 10/11/2024 at 02:16 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    thelastone posted the 10/11/2024 at 03:08 PM
    J'ai quand même hâte de le tester malgré les critiques
    testament posted the 10/14/2024 at 07:19 AM
    HxH Nen Lidl Impact
    burningcrimson posted the 10/14/2024 at 06:59 PM
    Moi je le trouve prometteur. Petit budget oui mais il peut avoir un gameplay solide
