Mise à jour de l'article 28/04/2024 - Ajout de quelques jeux / Limite de l'article atteinte.
••• 1er mai •••
••• 2 mai •••
Titre : Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : 14 Hours Productions - Astrolabe Games
Genre(s) : RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC - iOS - Android
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Foundry (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Channel 3 Entertainment - Paradox Interactive
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Endless Ocean Luminous
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Nintendo
Genre(s) : Simulation
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Great Houses of Calderia
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Resistance Games - Firesquid
Genre(s) : RPG - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Triggerheart Exelica
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Cosmo Machia
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Undead Inc.
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Rightsized Games - Team17
Genre(s) : Action - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Abiotic Factor (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Deep Field Games - Playstack
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Surmount: Little Climbers on a Big Adventure
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Jasper Oprel - Indiana-Jonas
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Three Flip Studios
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Touhou Mystia's Izakaya
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : 二色幽紫蝶, Re零同人社
Genre(s) : RPG - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Hexguardian
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Split Second Games - Yogscast Games
Genre(s) : Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : SOWON: The Toy Wonderland
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : PUMPKIM
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : INDIKA
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Odd Meter - 11 Bit Studios
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Sclash
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Bevel bakery - Maximum Entertainment / Abiding Bridge
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : MotoGP 24
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Milestone S.r.l.
Genre(s) : Course - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Poltergeist Watcher
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : DuckGod
Genre(s) : Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
••• 3 mai •••
Titre : Chill Pulse
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Catos Game
Genre(s) : Aventure - Occasionnel - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Tale of Paper Refolded
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Open House Games - Selecta Play
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5
Format : Physique
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 7 mai •••
Titre : House Flipper 2
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Frozen District - Merge Games
Genre(s) :
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Format : Physique
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Venture to the Vile
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Studio Cut to Bits - Aniplex Inc.
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Plateforme
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Cannibal Tales - Episode 1
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Fantastico Studio
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialise
Trailer
Titre : Heading Out
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Serious Sim - Saber Interactive
Genre(s) : Aventure - Course
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Stellaris: The Machine Age (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Paradox Development Studio - Paradoxe Interactive
Genre(s) : Stratégie - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 8 mai •••
Titre : Broadsword Warlord Edition
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Hoplite Research LLC - GS2 Games
Genre(s) : Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : V Rising
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Stunlock Studios
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Massivement Multijoueur
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 9 mai •••
Titre : Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Tinto - Paradoxe Interactive
Genre(s) : Stratégie - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Little Kitty, Big City
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Double Dagger Studio
Genre(s) : Aventure - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Animal Well
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Billy Basso - Bigmode
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Amber Studio - Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.
Genre(s) : Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Crow Country
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : SFB Games
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Gift
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Toydium / Million Edge - Toydium, Million Edge, Bushiroad Inc.
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT - PQube / Gamera Games
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Rainbow Cotton
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : KRITZELKRATZ 3000 - ININ
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : 1000xRESIST
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : sunset visitor 斜陽過客 - Fellow Traveller
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : King Arthur: Legion IX
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : NeocoreGames
Genre(s) : RPG - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Poncle
Genre(s) : Action - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Imagine Earth
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Serious Bros.
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : INDIKA
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Odd Meter - 11 Bit Studios
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : CorpoNation: The Sorting Process
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Canteen - Playtonics Friends
Genre(s) : Simulation
Plateforme(s) : Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Ships At Sea (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Misc Games
Genre(s) : Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Autopsy Simulator
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Woodland Games - Team17 Digital Ltd
Genre(s) : Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Brocula
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Destroyer Doggo
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG - Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
••• 10 mai •••
Titre : Adventure Bar Story
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Rideon,Inc. - RideonJapan
Genre(s) : RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC
Déjà disponible sur : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Gatekeeper (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Gravity Lagoon - HypeTrain Digital
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Homeworld 3
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Blackbird Interactive - Gearbox Publishing
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : A Space For The Unbound
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Mojiken - Tesura Games
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Fabledom
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Grenaa Games - Dear Villagers / Doyoyo Games
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Sea of Stars
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Sabotage Studio
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 14 mai •••
Titre : Cyber Manhunt 2 : New World (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Aluba Studio - Spiral Up Games
Genre(s) : RPG - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Biomutant
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Experiment 101 - THQ Nordic
Genre(s) : Action - RPG
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Compile Heart - Idea Factory
Genre(s) : RPG
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : The Rogue Prince of Persia (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Evil Empire - Ubisoft
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Braid Anniversary Edition
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Thekla, Inc.
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 15 mai •••
Titre : Athenian Rhapsody
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Nico Papalia - Top Hat Studios, Inc.
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Mullet Mad Jack
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : HAMMER95 - HAMMER95 / Epopeia Games
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Kingdom of Fallen: The Last Stand
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : DigitalSouls
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Sand Door Studio - Spotlight by Quantic Dream
Genre(s) : Action - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur: PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Men of War 2
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Best Way - Fulqrum Publishing
Genre(s) : Action - Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
••• 16 mai •••
Titre : Baladins
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Seed by Seed - Armor Games Studios
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Sucker Punch Productions / Nixxes Software - PlayStation PC LLC
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Déjà disponible sur : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Read Only Memories: Neurodiver
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : MidBoss, LLC. - Chorus Worldwide Games
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Die by the Blade
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Triple Hill Interactive / Toko Midori Games / Grindstone - Grindstone
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Norland (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Long Jaunt - Hooded Horse
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Simogo - Anapurna Interactive
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Robobeat
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Simon Fredholm - Kwalee
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 17 mai •••
Titre : Pool Party
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Lakeview Games - Mindscape
Genre(s) : Action - Occasionnel - Sport
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : My Little Pony : Mystère à Hauts-de-Zéphyr
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Drakhar Studios - Outright Games Ltd.
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Slave Zero X
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Poppy Works - Ziggurat
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 20 mai •••
Titre : Shotgun King : The Final Checkmate
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : PUNKCAKE Delicieux - Red Art Games
Genre(s) : Action - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 21 mai •••
Titre : World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Blizzard Entertainment
Genre(s) : RPG - Massivement Multijoueur
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : System Shock Remastered
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Nightdive Studios - Prime Matter
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Ninja Theory - Xbox Game Studios
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - Xbox Series
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Gestalt: Steam & Cinder
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Metamorphosis Games - Fireshine Games
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Survival: Fountain of Youth
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Odinsoft Inc. - Twin Sails Interactive / CE-Asia
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Idea Factory / Compile Heart - Idea Factory International
Genre(s) : Action - RPG
Plateforme(s) : Xbox Series - Xbox One
Déjà disponible sur : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 22 mai •••
Titre : Paper Trail
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Newfangled Games
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 23 mai •••
Titre : Harvest Hunt
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Villainous Games Studio - Neonhive Games
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Star Trek: Resurgence
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Dramatic Labs - Bruner House
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC (Steam)
Déjà disponible sur : PC (Epic Games Store) - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format:Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Crown Wars: The Black Prince
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Artefacts Studio - Nacon
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Morbid: The Lords of Ire
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Still Running - Merge Games
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Hauntii
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Moonloop Games LLC - Firestoke
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : ACQUIRE Corp.
Genre(s) : RPG - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Until Then
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Polychroma Games - Maximum Entertainment
Genre(s) : Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Songs of Silence (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Chimera Entertainment
Genre(s) : Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Happy Broccoli Games
Genre(s) : Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PC - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Bread and Fred
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : SandCastles Studio - Apogee Entertainment
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Paper Mario : La Porte Millénaire
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Intelligent Systems - Nintendo
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Trailer
••• 24 mai •••
Titre : Tennis Manager 2024
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Rebound CG
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : QLOC / DIMPS -
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Massivement multijoueur
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Déjà disponible sur : PC - PlayStation 4 - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : SunnySide
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : RainyGames - Merge Games
Genre(s) : Occasionnel - RPG - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : SHINJUKU SOUMEI
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : G-MODE / Plus81 / Nekoday - G-MODE
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Peanut Button
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PSVR2
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Adam Wolfe
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Mad Head Games - Plug In Digital
Genre(s) : Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 27 mai •••
Titre : Castle of Shikigami 2
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Cosmo Machia / Alfa System - Red Art Games
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 28 mai •••
Titre : Seed of Life
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : MadLight - Leonardo Interactive
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : MultiVersus
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Player First Games - Warner Bros. Games
Genre(s) : Action - Free-to-play
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : TEVI
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : CreSpirit / GemaYue / Ein Lee - CreSpirit / Neverland Entertainment
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Déjà disponible sur : PC - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Construction Simulator 4
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : astragon Entertainment GmbH
Genre(s) : Simulation
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android
Format : Physique (Seulement sur Nintendo Switch) et dématérialisé
Trailer
Titre : Spear Song
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Divovision Games
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 29 mai •••
Titre : The Gap
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Label This - Meridiem Games
Genre(s) : Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5
Format : Physique
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Nine Sols
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : RedCandleGames
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 30 mai •••
Titre : Capes
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Spitfire Interactive - Daedalic Entertainment
Genre(s) : Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Tokyo Psychodemic
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co. Ltd. - GRAVITY CO., LTD
Genre(s) : Aventure - SImulation
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : Umbraclaw
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : INTI CREATES CO., LTD.
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : SKALD: Against the Black Priory
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : High North Studios AS - Raw Fury
Genre(s) : RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
••• 31 mai •••
Titre : Cozynauts
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : NeoNoir Studios
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Occasionnel - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé
Trailer - Gameplay
Titre : F1 24
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Codemasters - Electronic Arts
Genre(s) : Course automobile - Sport
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Trailer
