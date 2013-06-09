profile
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
name : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
SONY Waypoint
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 11/17/2023
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 2014
visites since opening : 6561478
subscribers : 222
bloggers : 4
Masashi Hamauzu de retour sur FFVII Rebirth
Playstation 5


Masashi Hamauzu, connu pour son travail sur la bande originale de FFXIII et pour avoir composé les nouvelles pistes de FF7 Remake, reviendra pour participer à la composition de l'OST de FF7 Rebirth !

Il a débuté en tant que choriste dans le premier FF7 et le voilà maintenant en train de composer de la musique pour la série.

Hamauzu a une très bonne expérience des IP de Square Enix, notamment de la série SaGa, de FFX et de FFXIII !

Design

https://www.mobygames.com/person/89979/masashi-hamauzu/credits/
Square-enix - https://www.square-enix-games.com/en_GB/news/interview-making-music-masashi-hamauzu
    tags : square enix ps5 final fantasy vii rebirth
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    xrkmx, retrostew, minbox, sora78, leonr4, roxloud, tynokarts, shunsui
    posted the 11/16/2023 at 12:44 PM by jenicris
    comments (19)
    choroq posted the 11/16/2023 at 01:43 PM
    J'aurais bien envie de voir mitsuda sur un FF, pour voir sa vision. Hamauzu j'accroche moins.
    natedrake posted the 11/16/2023 at 01:50 PM
    Je peux comprendre qu'on aime pas FF XIII, mais sa bande-son, c'est du lourd.
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 11/16/2023 at 02:02 PM
    J'ai adoré les musiques qu'il a fait dans ff7remake comme le tunnel vers le Wall Market
    roivas posted the 11/16/2023 at 02:36 PM
    Autant j'ai aimé ce qu'i la fait pour FFXIII, autant la BO de FFVII remake j'ai trouvé ca pas terrible du tout. Une des Bo que j'aime le mois avec FFXVI.
    balf posted the 11/16/2023 at 02:51 PM
    sephrius posted the 11/16/2023 at 03:05 PM
    Et merde.
    wickette posted the 11/16/2023 at 03:41 PM
    Les OST des FFXIII sont vraiment sublissimes, parmis mes préférées donc un grand oui pour ma part

    Son boulot sur FFVIIR j’ai bien aimé aussi
    shunsui posted the 11/16/2023 at 04:18 PM
    "Il a débuté en tant que choriste ."

    Je comprends donc mieux le choix de certaines ost dans FFX du coup.
    terminagore posted the 11/16/2023 at 04:41 PM
    Le boulot abattu sur FF VII Remake étant à mon sens juste exceptionnel, de mon côté c'est une très bonne nouvelle.
    fan2jeux posted the 11/16/2023 at 04:50 PM
    Pour avoir kiffé les mix sur ff7remake et surtout pour avoir appris à connaitre ces morceau via theatrythm, je trouve que c'est une très bonne nouvelle.
    maxx posted the 11/16/2023 at 06:46 PM
    Le VII Remake était juste incroyable niveau OST. Tellement hâte pour cette suite.
    SE a vraiment des compositeurs de malade, a chaque jeux c'est l'extase bordel
    rbz posted the 11/16/2023 at 09:29 PM
    Meilleur compositeur jv all Time pour moi, son violon
    Et ses bo hors jv comme imeruat ou veilen dans sont sublimissime aussi, je recommande fort.
    rbz posted the 11/16/2023 at 09:45 PM
    L'album opus 4 au piano est magnifique aussi ^^ Dispo sur Spotify si vous êtes amateur de musique classique, ambiance idéale pour une balade en forêt, mélancolie max.

    J'espere le revoir sur une prod scifi dans le futur.
    jenicris posted the 11/16/2023 at 10:07 PM
    rbz ravis de le voir sur Rebirth du coup je présume ?
    rbz posted the 11/17/2023 at 05:30 AM
    jenicris meilleur news du mois même si on se doutait qu'il serait de la partie vu
    Qu'il est a l'origine des thème lié aux filleurs du destin
    zekk posted the 11/17/2023 at 09:21 AM
    Son travail sur FF7R était déjà dingue et c'est pourtant pas facile de reprendre l'ost d'un jeu mythique
    sdkios posted the 11/17/2023 at 09:27 AM
    roivas la musique du repere de Cid dans FFXVI est incroyable
    guiguif posted the 11/17/2023 at 11:19 AM
    Les trailers/vidéos du jeu ne laissaient pas place aux doutes
    akinen posted the 11/17/2023 at 02:57 PM
    Un FF avec une excellente BO, j’attends ça depuis FF7 remake! J’ai hâte
