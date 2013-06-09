Masashi Hamauzu, connu pour son travail sur la bande originale de FFXIII et pour avoir composé les nouvelles pistes de FF7 Remake, reviendra pour participer à la composition de l'OST de FF7 Rebirth !
Il a débuté en tant que choriste dans le premier FF7 et le voilà maintenant en train de composer de la musique pour la série.
Hamauzu a une très bonne expérience des IP de Square Enix, notamment de la série SaGa, de FFX et de FFXIII !
Design
https://www.mobygames.com/person/89979/masashi-hamauzu/credits/
Final Fantasy XIV Online: Stormblood (2017, PlayStation 4) Guest Creators: The Interdimensional Rift - Omega
Audio
Wild Hearts (2023, PlayStation 5) Music
Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (2023, Nintendo Switch) Original Music Composers
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (2022, PlayStation 5) Original Music
Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (2020, iPad) Music Composition
Final Fantasy VII: Remake (2020, PlayStation 4) Music (Monomusik Inc.)
The Alliance Alive: HD Remastered (2019, PlayStation 4) Composers
World of Final Fantasy: Maxima (2018, Nintendo Switch) Composed & arranged by
World of Final Fantasy: Maxima (2018, Nintendo Switch) Music
The Alliance Alive (2017, Nintendo 3DS) Composer
World of Final Fantasy (2016, PlayStation 4) Music
World of Final Fantasy (2016, PlayStation 4) Composed & Arranged by
Final Fantasy X | X-2: HD Remaster (2016, Windows) Music
Final Fantasy X | X-2: HD Remaster (2016, Windows) Arrangers
Final Fantasy X | X-2: HD Remaster (2016, Windows) Music Directors
The Legend of Legacy (2015, Nintendo 3DS) Composer
The Legend of Legacy (2015, Nintendo 3DS) Composer
Final Fantasy: Explorers (2014, Nintendo 3DS) Original Compositions by
Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014, Windows) Music
Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (2014, Wii U) Music Arrangement
Final Fantasy XIII (2014, Windows) Music
Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (2014, Nintendo 3DS) Music Arrangement
Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming - Time Goddess' Treasure Pack (2014, Windows) Musical Artists
Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy - Curtain Call (2014, Nintendo 3DS) Original Music Composers
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013, Xbox 360) Music
Final Fantasy: All The Bravest (2013, Android) Original Music Composers (浜渦 正志)
Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy (2012, Nintendo 3DS) Original Music Composers
Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2011, PlayStation 3) Music
Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection (2011, PSP) Main Theme Arrangement
Final Fantasy XIII (2010, Xbox 360) Music
Final Fantasy XIII (2009, PlayStation 3) Music
Sigma Harmonics (2008, Nintendo DS) Composer & Arranger (浜渦 正志)
Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII (2006, PlayStation 2) Composer
Musashi: Samurai Legend (2005, PlayStation 2) Composers
Unlimited Saga (2002, PlayStation 2) Composer
Final Fantasy X (2001, PlayStation 2) Music
Final Fantasy X (2001, PlayStation 2) Arrangement
SaGa Frontier 2 (1999, PlayStation) Sound Section Music Composer
Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon (1997, PlayStation) Music ♪ (音楽♪) (浜渦 正志)
Final Fantasy VII (1997, PlayStation) Bass
Final Fantasy VII (1997, PlayStation) Synthesizer
Tobal No.1 (1996, PlayStation) Composers
Front Mission: Gun Hazard (1996, SNES) Music
Remerciements :
Final Fantasy XV (2016, PlayStation 4) Special Thanks
Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon (2007, Wii) Special Thanks
Autre :
Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon (1999, WonderSwan) Square Staff
Son boulot sur FFVIIR j’ai bien aimé aussi
Je comprends donc mieux le choix de certaines ost dans FFX du coup.
SE a vraiment des compositeurs de malade, a chaque jeux c'est l'extase bordel
Et ses bo hors jv comme imeruat ou veilen dans sont sublimissime aussi, je recommande fort.
J'espere le revoir sur une prod scifi dans le futur.
Qu'il est a l'origine des thème lié aux filleurs du destin