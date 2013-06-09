accueil
profile
name :
God of War Ragnarok
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Studios
genre :
action
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
10/20/2022
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
articles : 1892
1892
visites since opening : 5778899
5778899
subscribers : 220
220
bloggers : 4
4
anakaris
(creator)
lightning
(administrator)
jenicris
(administrator)
predagogue
(editor)
channel
all
Divers
Les studios Sony
Playstation 4
Playstation VR
Playstation 3
Playstation VITA
Playstation 1 & 2
Playstation Network
VAIO & informatique
BRAVIA, Télévision & cinéma
Cybershot & image
Playstation Portable
Walkman & Son
Business & stratégie commerciale
SONY Mobile & communication
Sony Online Entertainment
Interview
Sondage/Enquête
Playstation 5
PS Plus
PS Now
Histoire
cinéma/série
nouvelle catégorie
God of War Ragnarok : nouvelles images
Playstation 5
Raf Grassetti, Character Art Lead de God of War Ragnarok vient de dévoiler quelques images du jeu sur son Twitter :
Twitter Raf Grassetti
-
https://twitter.com/rafagrassetti/status/1583197660160221184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1583197660160221184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
tags :
santa monica
ps4
ragnarok
ps5
posted the 10/20/2022 at 09:49 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (16)
16
)
yanssou
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 09:50 PM
Trop hâte
fretide
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 09:50 PM
tolgafury
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 09:55 PM
Vraiment très hâte.
bigb0ss
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 09:56 PM
Vivement
walterwhite
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 10:11 PM
Maman du lait
lightning
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 10:26 PM
shambala93
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 10:30 PM
Encore quelques semaines… vivement
guiguif
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 10:38 PM
yanssou
fretide
bigb0ss
walterwhite
lightning
shambala93
Les previews demain normalement d'ailleurs
niflheim
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 10:48 PM
Ca c'est du graphisme, mais j'attends de voir en mouvement sur ma TV. The Last of Us Part I m'a tellement foutu une de ces claque que j'ai du mal à m'extasier sur tout ce que je vois depuis. Le Naughty Dog Engine dernière génération, c'est vraiment un truc de barjo.
mrpopulus
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 11:27 PM
niflheim
Je me refais Last of Us 2 en ce moment et pour moi, personne n'arrive à faire mieux que ND en terme de graphisme. Des Monstres !!!
rendan
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 04:41 AM
Hâte de voir ça sur le monstre que j'ai comme tv!!
modsoul
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 05:00 AM
Tuerie
duketogo
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 05:44 AM
C'est beau.
kevisiano
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 06:38 AM
Je me tapais une pub Bonduelle sur les images, je comprenais pas
En tout cas, ça envoie
bigb0ss
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 09:33 AM
guiguif
Oui 15h
mrpopulus
Expression des visages c'est les best après ya aussi RDR2 et Gears 5 qui sont techniquement aussi des claques mais TLOU2 est une tuerie graphiquement.
kenpokan
posted
the 10/21/2022 at 12:28 PM
kevisiano
une pub Bonduelle ?
mrpopulus Expression des visages c'est les best après ya aussi RDR2 et Gears 5 qui sont techniquement aussi des claques mais TLOU2 est une tuerie graphiquement.