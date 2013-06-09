profile
God of War Ragnarok
23
23
Likers
name : God of War Ragnarok
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
group information
SONY Waypoint
181
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 10/20/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1892
visites since opening : 5778899
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
God of War Ragnarok : nouvelles images
Playstation 5
Raf Grassetti, Character Art Lead de God of War Ragnarok vient de dévoiler quelques images du jeu sur son Twitter :











Twitter Raf Grassetti - https://twitter.com/rafagrassetti/status/1583197660160221184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1583197660160221184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
    tags : santa monica ps4 ragnarok ps5
    18
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kali, legato, cladstrife59, minbox, bladagun, yukilin, mrpopulus, sora78, draer, jojoplay4, lightning, walterwhite, serve, gameslover, kevisiano, yanssou, tolgafury, orichimarugin
    posted the 10/20/2022 at 09:49 PM by jenicris
    comments (16)
    yanssou posted the 10/20/2022 at 09:50 PM
    Trop hâte
    fretide posted the 10/20/2022 at 09:50 PM
    tolgafury posted the 10/20/2022 at 09:55 PM
    Vraiment très hâte.
    bigb0ss posted the 10/20/2022 at 09:56 PM
    Vivement
    walterwhite posted the 10/20/2022 at 10:11 PM
    Maman du lait
    lightning posted the 10/20/2022 at 10:26 PM
    shambala93 posted the 10/20/2022 at 10:30 PM
    Encore quelques semaines… vivement
    guiguif posted the 10/20/2022 at 10:38 PM
    yanssou fretide bigb0ss walterwhite lightning shambala93 Les previews demain normalement d'ailleurs
    niflheim posted the 10/20/2022 at 10:48 PM
    Ca c'est du graphisme, mais j'attends de voir en mouvement sur ma TV. The Last of Us Part I m'a tellement foutu une de ces claque que j'ai du mal à m'extasier sur tout ce que je vois depuis. Le Naughty Dog Engine dernière génération, c'est vraiment un truc de barjo.
    mrpopulus posted the 10/20/2022 at 11:27 PM
    niflheim Je me refais Last of Us 2 en ce moment et pour moi, personne n'arrive à faire mieux que ND en terme de graphisme. Des Monstres !!!
    rendan posted the 10/21/2022 at 04:41 AM
    Hâte de voir ça sur le monstre que j'ai comme tv!!
    modsoul posted the 10/21/2022 at 05:00 AM
    Tuerie
    duketogo posted the 10/21/2022 at 05:44 AM
    C'est beau.
    kevisiano posted the 10/21/2022 at 06:38 AM
    Je me tapais une pub Bonduelle sur les images, je comprenais pas

    En tout cas, ça envoie
    bigb0ss posted the 10/21/2022 at 09:33 AM
    guiguif Oui 15h

    mrpopulus Expression des visages c'est les best après ya aussi RDR2 et Gears 5 qui sont techniquement aussi des claques mais TLOU2 est une tuerie graphiquement.
    kenpokan posted the 10/21/2022 at 12:28 PM
    kevisiano une pub Bonduelle ?
