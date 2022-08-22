accueil
name :
Kirby's Dream Buffet
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
HAL Laboratory
genre :
mini games
name :
Gamekyo Tests
title :
Gamekyo Tests
screen name :
gkt
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gkt
official website :
http://
creator :
shanks
creation date :
12/30/2017
last update :
08/22/2022
description :
Groupe officiel de Gamekyo, où vous pourrez retrouver tests, aperçus, avis de DLC, bilan de Season Pass et parfois des "retour sur" quand la situation le permet.
tags :
gamekyo
avis
tests
articles :
276
visites since opening :
1532832
subscribers :
10
bloggers :
1
shanks
(creator)
[TEST Flash] Kirby's Dream Buffet
Tests
posted the 08/22/2022 at 05:15 PM by shanks
shanks
comments (12)
12
)
vfries
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 05:22 PM
il aurait dû être f2p.
axlenz
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 05:30 PM
vfries
ou au pire même « offert » dans le NSO. Mais bon Nintendo est décidé à essorer cette licence jusqu’à l’os. En 2023 on aura sûrement au mois un autre jeu Kirby. The last of Kirby ? The legend of Kirby ? Kirby Odyssey ? Grand Thef Kirby ? Call of Kirby ? Bref l’avenir nous le dira.
De toutes les façons je n’ai jamais kiffé cette licence
coldy
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 05:38 PM
Merci pour le test - instructif. Ça sera donc à 2/3 balles pour moi, dommage pour le online à 4.. On aurait imaginé une inspiration Fall Guys - une occasion raté en somme, comme souvent...
mrpopulus
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 06:09 PM
C'est un Fall Guys du (très) pauvre quoi...
funkysegamurai
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 06:30 PM
Donc maintenant 15euros c'est trop cher ?
shanks
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 06:58 PM
funkysegamurai
15€ l'équivalent de 3 mini-jeux de Mario Party (chacun avec quelques variantes
vite fait
), ça fait cher ouais.
hyoga57
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 06:59 PM
shanks
qui sous-note un jeu Switch, il va neiger.
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 08:07 PM
hyoga57
tu voie qu il existe des jeux nintendo mal noté
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 08:08 PM
Si on peut vraiment appeller ça un jeu...
suzukube
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 08:15 PM
Enfin qq'un pour me dire si je dois l'acheter voyons ça...
suzukube
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 08:16 PM
T_T j'étais en mode il est où le texte
Nintendo aurait du sortir ca sur mobile en free to play ça aurait marché. Pkoi ils n'assument pas leurs choix ?
suzukube
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 08:18 PM
ou mieux
GRATOS DANS LE NINTENDO SWITCH A 25 Boules pour justifier le prix ! comme le dit
axlenz
