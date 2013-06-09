profile
Sony Interactive Entertainment
145
Likers
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
group information
SONY Waypoint
180
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 05/24/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1844
visites since opening : 5473622
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
channel
all
Les trophées de 5 jeux PS1 dévoilés (Platines et listes PS4/PS5 séparées)
Playstation 1 & 2
Les listes de trophées de Wild Arms, Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, Hot Shots Golf et Intelligent Qube ont été dévoilées (tous ont des trophées de platine et des listes séparées pour PS4/PS5):











https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1528774170841997312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1528774170841997312%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=

5 jeux parmi les 340 jeux PS1,PS2,PS3,PSP qu'il y aura au final.
    tags : sony ps4 ps+ ps5
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    vfries, hyoga57, leblogdeshacka
    posted the 05/23/2022 at 04:55 PM by jenicris
    comments (26)
    balf posted the 05/23/2022 at 05:06 PM
    Oh Wild Arms
    hyoga57 posted the 05/23/2022 at 05:26 PM
    balf Bordel, celui-là je vais prendre du plaisir à le platiner.
    isora posted the 05/23/2022 at 05:28 PM
    Wild Arms était dans la liste partagée récemment ? Sinon je suis curieux de voir les autres surprises
    colt posted the 05/23/2022 at 05:31 PM
    seul wilds arms vaut le coup dans cette liste
    balf posted the 05/23/2022 at 05:32 PM
    hyoga57 Ah oui carrément
    isora non, d'où mon étonnement justement
    jenicris posted the 05/23/2022 at 05:33 PM
    balf isora il n'y était pas non, idem pour Ridge Racer 2 sur PSP.
    hyoga57 posted the 05/23/2022 at 05:41 PM
    jenicris Tu vois, je te l'avais dit pour Wild Arms. Maintenant, le deuxième opus devrait logiquement suivre.
    jenicris posted the 05/23/2022 at 05:43 PM
    hyoga57 ça serait totalement logique ouaip. Surtout que le 3 est déjà dispo également.
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/23/2022 at 05:47 PM
    hyoga57 j'espère que ce sera la version FR^^
    ozymandias posted the 05/23/2022 at 06:12 PM
    Putain, je ne savais pas pour Wild Arms! C’est pas mon genre de jeu, mais je lancerai le jeu juste pour l’intro.
    hyoga57 posted the 05/23/2022 at 06:26 PM
    jenicris ouroboros4 La page PSN de Wild Arms est désormais ouverte. La version Asia donc est multi langage et contient le FR.
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/23/2022 at 06:31 PM
    hyoga57 magnifique
    Je vais le platiner avec grand plaisir
    foxstep posted the 05/23/2022 at 07:07 PM
    Wild Arms trop bon ça, je l'achete direct si dispo sur PSN
    hyoga57 posted the 05/23/2022 at 07:55 PM
    foxstep C'est disponible sur le PlayStation Store et on peut même l'acheter.
    isora posted the 05/23/2022 at 08:04 PM
    hyoga57 On connaît les tarifs des jeux PS1 séparément ?
    hyoga57 posted the 05/23/2022 at 08:11 PM
    isora Oui, les mêmes que sur PS3 en gros.

    Wild Arms par exemple c'est 9,99€.
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/23/2022 at 08:12 PM
    hyoga57 Wild Arms c'est 4,99
    hyoga57 posted the 05/23/2022 at 08:22 PM
    ouroboros4 Pas sur le PlayStation Store HK malheureusement.

    Il coûte sur PS4 presque 80$ HK.
    leonsilverburg posted the 05/23/2022 at 08:23 PM
    Wild Arms !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Mais noooooooooooonnnn !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    PRENEZ MON ARGENT !!!

    Platine de Wild Arms en 2022
    draer posted the 05/23/2022 at 10:59 PM
    Wild Arms avec des trophées ça m'intéresse.
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/24/2022 at 12:15 AM
    hyoga57 par contre je viens de voir qu'ils ont la version anglais de Syphon Filter.
    J'espère que Sony va pas avoir la mauvaise de pas mettre la version FR chez nous
    hyoga57 posted the 05/24/2022 at 01:50 AM
    jenicris isora leonsilverburg draer ouroboros4 Et j'ai remarqué autre chose. Bizarrement, seuls les jeux avec des trophées peuvent être achetés.

    Bref, on remarque une fois de plus que rien n'est jamais clair avec Sony.
    angelsduck posted the 05/24/2022 at 05:15 AM
    En espérant que si Wild Arms arrive dans notre catalogue français, la VF soit présente comme d'origine sur PS1.
    foxstep posted the 05/24/2022 at 05:28 AM
    hyoga57 Ah c'est parfait
    hyoga57 posted the 05/24/2022 at 09:37 AM
    angelsduck C'est confirmé que oui sur le PlayStation Store HK.

    https://store.playstation.com/en-hk/product/EP9000-CUSA32010_00-SCES003210000000
    mattewlogan posted the 05/24/2022 at 03:48 PM
    Wild arms .
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo