accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
145
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
rosewood
,
aiolia081
,
supatony
,
shanks
,
mickurt
,
darkparadize
,
kenrock
,
fullbuster
,
soulshunt
,
trungz
,
dx93
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
traveller
,
neokiller
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
opthomas
,
drakeramore
,
eldren
,
e3payne
,
lordkupo
,
cyberwolf22
,
lz
,
naughtydog
,
hyoga57
,
strez
,
furtifdor
,
asus
,
bluelight
,
friteforever
,
anonymous340
,
oxy
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
noctisenix
,
cuthbert
,
monkeydluffy
,
jf17
,
squall04
,
badaboumisback
,
kyogamer
,
giusnake
,
lipdeutsch
,
kira93
,
killerdu34
,
nayth57
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
binou87
,
ninja17
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
rebellion
,
station4play
,
wario
,
asmita
,
oloman334
,
odv78
,
lightning
,
yosp
,
chester
,
milo42
,
t800
,
jeanouillz
,
cortes
,
narukamisan
,
heracles
,
hado78
,
gizmo2142
,
sakonoko
,
nduvel
,
jorostar
,
galneryus
,
davidhm
,
ravyxxs
,
kisukesan
,
linuxclan
,
gamergunz
,
nekonoctis
,
kazuu
,
facecloaker
,
jeuxvideo1
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kanda
,
birmou
,
leonr4
,
23h59
,
jeuxvideo2
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
mugimando
,
spilner
,
parisesports
,
ayao
,
strifedcloud
,
byblis
,
mattewlogan
,
serialgamer7
,
kenpokan
,
hoverboard
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
rio33
,
shambala93
,
jerome2000
,
imprim
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
roxloud
,
inmyphone
,
ootaniisensei
,
titimovie
,
jasonm
,
rayzorx09
,
raph64
,
dedad
,
rachidd
,
tolgafury
,
burningcrimson
,
duraty
,
davonizuka
,
walterwhite
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
sniper3d
,
ureshiisekai69
,
anaislayu
,
joueurn1
,
jeuxmobile
,
emmanue
,
mortcocasse
,
jenicris
,
lolise
,
kratoszeus
,
cannabidiol
,
sorakairi86
,
cannatonic
,
yanissou
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
arthdy
,
axlenz
,
isiel
,
kr16
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
group information
180
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
momotaros
,
rahxephon1
,
armaddon
,
minbox
,
hyoga57
,
supatony
,
lanni
,
kenpokan
,
greggy
,
trungz
,
aiolia081
,
twins
,
asus
,
shincloud
,
torankusu
,
tvirus
,
fullbuster
,
strez
,
svr
,
e3payne
,
asmita
,
xtitlasx54
,
amassous
,
escobar
,
furtifdor
,
jaster
,
friteforever
,
spawnini
,
ootaniisensei
,
kensamagk
,
eldren
,
mickurt
,
milo42
,
drakeramore
,
dx93
,
ninibobo
,
diablass59
,
cuthbert
,
akd
,
heracles
,
stardustx
,
shanks
,
gunotak
,
binou87
,
opthomas
,
chester
,
nayth57
,
badaboumisback
,
phase1
,
magium
,
linkiorra
,
darkyx
,
jf17
,
parazyt6425
,
hebuspsa
,
monnette
,
gantzeur
,
monkeydluffy
,
majorevo
,
loudiyi
,
4096x2160
,
naughtydog
,
jumeaux
,
lz
,
kyogamer
,
asakim
,
cajp45
,
eifeuen
,
lowckon
,
spartan1985
,
talaken
,
aros
,
vanilla59
,
liquidus
,
jwolf
,
jojoplay4
,
docteurdeggman
,
jacquelenormand
,
gizmo2142
,
kisukesan
,
umibozu
,
calishnikov
,
freematt
,
guile34
,
oloman334
,
lightning
,
sephiroth07
,
artornass
,
ichigoo
,
sakonoko
,
ocerco93
,
magneto
,
serebii
,
teasy
,
squall04
,
zendikar
,
docbrown
,
sora78
,
krash
,
sorow
,
churos45
,
t800
,
kenrock
,
leblogdeshacka
,
soulshunt
,
23h59
,
arngrim
,
leonr4
,
plistter
,
odv78
,
scalaadcaelum
,
bladagun
,
ninja17
,
geugeuz
,
killercroc
,
nindo64
,
kenshuiin
,
klepapangue
,
hado78
,
supasaiyajin
,
sorasaiku
,
niouuuuu
,
fredone
,
shiranui
,
kurosama
,
sid
,
ravyxxs
,
roxloud
,
spilner
,
shindo
,
sebalt
,
skypirate
,
esets
,
vincerom
,
fortep
,
lez93
,
cedrich74
,
birmou
,
zertry
,
sonilka
,
zettaomega
,
facecloaker
,
matjudaz
,
linuxclan
,
jeuxvideo1
,
sefirosuyanou
,
megadante
,
clashroyale
,
mugimando
,
strifedcloud
,
kabuki
,
dedad
,
saitama75
,
blackjack
,
keiyomi
,
tynokarts
,
l3andr3
,
misterpixel
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
kira93
,
tolgafury
,
lyuchiwa10
,
osiris
,
delete9
,
biboys
,
cort
,
giusnake
,
altendorf
,
draer
,
mortcocasse
,
walterwhite
,
zekk
,
kr16
,
colibrie
,
kazz19
,
joueurn1
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
giochi
,
yanissou
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
05/13/2022
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
articles :
1828
visites since opening :
5414639
subscribers :
220
bloggers :
4
anakaris
(creator)
lightning
(administrator)
jenicris
(administrator)
predagogue
(editor)
channel
all
Divers
Les studios Sony
Playstation 4
Playstation VR
Playstation 3
Playstation VITA
Playstation 1 & 2
Playstation Network
VAIO & informatique
BRAVIA, Télévision & cinéma
Cybershot & image
Playstation Portable
Walkman & Son
Business & stratégie commerciale
SONY Mobile & communication
Sony Online Entertainment
Interview
Sondage/Enquête
Playstation 5
PS Plus
PS Now
Histoire
cinéma/série
Rumeur: un évent PlayStation pour la première semaine de Juin selon Grubb
Les studios Sony
Cela vient de JB Decides Podcast:
"J'ai également entendu dire par plusieurs personnes que Sony organisera un événement la première semaine de juin. Je ne peux pas le confirmer, mais j'entends parler de plusieurs personnes différentes, mais peut-être que ce ne sont que des rumeurs."
tags :
sony
ps5
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
playstation2008
,
yobloom
posted the 05/13/2022 at 07:46 PM by
jenicris
comments (
24
)
altendorf
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 07:49 PM
Sacré Grubb, maintenant qu'il sait que niveau crédibilité il vaut plus rien, il balance l'info avec des "peut-être" et des "si cela se trouve, c'est juste une rumeur hein". Si tu as une vraie info, tu assumes à 100%, sinon tu dis rien.
isora
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 07:51 PM
altendorf
C’est vrai qu’il prend pas trop de risques là
jenicris
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 07:51 PM
altendorf
isora
on commence a en avoir l'habitude avec lui.
psxbox
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 07:51 PM
J y crois pas du tout, généralement ils laissent toujours dégainé microsoft les premier. Histoire de proposer mieux
playstation2008
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 08:17 PM
ON espère de ouf !!
hyoga57
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 08:22 PM
altendorf
jenicris
isora
Et puis il fait un peu son captain obvious, sachant qu'il s'agit de la période de lancement du nouveau service de Sony.
Moi aussi selon mes sources, j'ai entendu qu'un State of Play serait prévu en juin. Mais la date peut changer.
idd
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 08:24 PM
microsoft prépare un truc à la même période non ?
altendorf
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 08:29 PM
hyoga57
Moi mes sources me disent que c'est le retour de la PlayStation Experience, mais on me précise : "les plans peuvent changer"
idd
Yep le 12
jenicris
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 08:29 PM
idd
12 juin.
hyoga57
c'est totalement ça.
tac93
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 08:32 PM
Oui et selon jeff grubb Microsoft va racheter sega et crystal dynamics ( oh wait...)
leonsilverburg
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 08:39 PM
Vivement !! Need de voir le new trailer de FXVI !!!!
destati
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 08:45 PM
Selon ma source Volvic, Sony va tenir un event.
Quand ?
Quand Sony l'aura décidé.
idd
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 08:54 PM
jenicris
altendorf
ah oui c'est ça. merci.
Bon a voir si sony va pas faire un tit state of play quand même, le dernier ça fera 3 mois en juin.
zekk
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 09:16 PM
ça sera donc la deuxième semaine
skuldleif
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 09:52 PM
ce serait bien que tout soit regroupé sur 2 semaines max ,j'ai pas du tout aimé le delire d'etaler sur tout l'été
lamap
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 09:53 PM
Pour rappel l'année dernière il n'avaient rien fait durant la période E3 donc bon...
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 09:55 PM
Je les vois bien faire un event en juin, rien que pour mettre en avant le ps plus premium ou plutôt pour l'évoquer et pour mettre des dates sur le planning car si je ne m'abuse toutes les exclusivités sont sorties (hors jeux comme stray)
draer
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 09:55 PM
Ça va il se mouille pas trop, entre le nouveau PS+ et le trailer de FFXVI qui doit arriver ce printemps c'est assez que Sony va faire quelque chose dans cette période.
wickette
posted
the 05/13/2022 at 10:20 PM
Quand ils veulent hein. Ragnarok et PS VR 2 m’intriguent..par contre pas super fiable le Grubb bien que sympathique
Si vrai, ce mois de juin sans E3 sera le plus dynamique paradoxalement
dalbog
posted
the 05/14/2022 at 01:14 AM
Balek de ce mec, j'en peux plus de le voir.
solidor
posted
the 05/14/2022 at 07:00 AM
putain ce mec comment il fait pour rester dans le paysage alors que niveau cred' il vaut rien du tout
predagogue
posted
the 05/14/2022 at 01:53 PM
ce que le insider du pif comme lui veulent pas avouer, c'est qu'ils ont au final très peu d'info sur le milieu, le problème c'est qu'ils doivent nourrir leur image avec beaucoup de tweets et live et mélanger volontairement prédiction, suppositions et informations.
c'est extrêmement malhonnête et vicieux comme façon de faire, je pense qu'il faut simplement les ignorer.
negan
posted
the 05/14/2022 at 04:34 PM
https://twitter.com/JeffGrubb/status/1525498873346633729?t=kollEOlNxdb1fLL33wEIuQ&s=19
Faire des articles c'est bien mais faut pas prendre uniquement ce qui vous arrange hein
predagogue
posted
the 05/14/2022 at 06:36 PM
negan
étonnant que tu défendes l'un des défenseurs public de ton culte hein ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Moi aussi selon mes sources, j'ai entendu qu'un State of Play serait prévu en juin. Mais la date peut changer.
idd Yep le 12
hyoga57 c'est totalement ça.
Quand ?
Quand Sony l'aura décidé.
Bon a voir si sony va pas faire un tit state of play quand même, le dernier ça fera 3 mois en juin.
Si vrai, ce mois de juin sans E3 sera le plus dynamique paradoxalement
c'est extrêmement malhonnête et vicieux comme façon de faire, je pense qu'il faut simplement les ignorer.
Faire des articles c'est bien mais faut pas prendre uniquement ce qui vous arrange hein
étonnant que tu défendes l'un des défenseurs public de ton culte hein ?