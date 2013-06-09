profile
Sony Interactive Entertainment
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
SONY Waypoint
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 05/13/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1828
visites since opening : 5414639
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
Rumeur: un évent PlayStation pour la première semaine de Juin selon Grubb
Les studios Sony
Cela vient de JB Decides Podcast:



"J'ai également entendu dire par plusieurs personnes que Sony organisera un événement la première semaine de juin. Je ne peux pas le confirmer, mais j'entends parler de plusieurs personnes différentes, mais peut-être que ce ne sont que des rumeurs."
    tags : sony ps5
    minbox, playstation2008, yobloom
    posted the 05/13/2022 at 07:46 PM by jenicris
    comments (24)
    altendorf posted the 05/13/2022 at 07:49 PM
    Sacré Grubb, maintenant qu'il sait que niveau crédibilité il vaut plus rien, il balance l'info avec des "peut-être" et des "si cela se trouve, c'est juste une rumeur hein". Si tu as une vraie info, tu assumes à 100%, sinon tu dis rien.
    isora posted the 05/13/2022 at 07:51 PM
    altendorf C’est vrai qu’il prend pas trop de risques là
    jenicris posted the 05/13/2022 at 07:51 PM
    altendorf isora on commence a en avoir l'habitude avec lui.
    psxbox posted the 05/13/2022 at 07:51 PM
    J y crois pas du tout, généralement ils laissent toujours dégainé microsoft les premier. Histoire de proposer mieux
    playstation2008 posted the 05/13/2022 at 08:17 PM
    ON espère de ouf !!
    hyoga57 posted the 05/13/2022 at 08:22 PM
    altendorf jenicris isora Et puis il fait un peu son captain obvious, sachant qu'il s'agit de la période de lancement du nouveau service de Sony.

    Moi aussi selon mes sources, j'ai entendu qu'un State of Play serait prévu en juin. Mais la date peut changer.
    idd posted the 05/13/2022 at 08:24 PM
    microsoft prépare un truc à la même période non ?
    altendorf posted the 05/13/2022 at 08:29 PM
    hyoga57 Moi mes sources me disent que c'est le retour de la PlayStation Experience, mais on me précise : "les plans peuvent changer"

    idd Yep le 12
    jenicris posted the 05/13/2022 at 08:29 PM
    idd 12 juin.

    hyoga57 c'est totalement ça.
    tac93 posted the 05/13/2022 at 08:32 PM
    Oui et selon jeff grubb Microsoft va racheter sega et crystal dynamics ( oh wait...)
    leonsilverburg posted the 05/13/2022 at 08:39 PM
    Vivement !! Need de voir le new trailer de FXVI !!!!
    destati posted the 05/13/2022 at 08:45 PM
    Selon ma source Volvic, Sony va tenir un event.

    Quand ?

    Quand Sony l'aura décidé.
    idd posted the 05/13/2022 at 08:54 PM
    jenicris altendorf ah oui c'est ça. merci.

    Bon a voir si sony va pas faire un tit state of play quand même, le dernier ça fera 3 mois en juin.
    zekk posted the 05/13/2022 at 09:16 PM
    ça sera donc la deuxième semaine
    skuldleif posted the 05/13/2022 at 09:52 PM
    ce serait bien que tout soit regroupé sur 2 semaines max ,j'ai pas du tout aimé le delire d'etaler sur tout l'été
    lamap posted the 05/13/2022 at 09:53 PM
    Pour rappel l'année dernière il n'avaient rien fait durant la période E3 donc bon...
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/13/2022 at 09:55 PM
    Je les vois bien faire un event en juin, rien que pour mettre en avant le ps plus premium ou plutôt pour l'évoquer et pour mettre des dates sur le planning car si je ne m'abuse toutes les exclusivités sont sorties (hors jeux comme stray)
    draer posted the 05/13/2022 at 09:55 PM
    Ça va il se mouille pas trop, entre le nouveau PS+ et le trailer de FFXVI qui doit arriver ce printemps c'est assez que Sony va faire quelque chose dans cette période.
    wickette posted the 05/13/2022 at 10:20 PM
    Quand ils veulent hein. Ragnarok et PS VR 2 m’intriguent..par contre pas super fiable le Grubb bien que sympathique

    Si vrai, ce mois de juin sans E3 sera le plus dynamique paradoxalement
    dalbog posted the 05/14/2022 at 01:14 AM
    Balek de ce mec, j'en peux plus de le voir.
    solidor posted the 05/14/2022 at 07:00 AM
    putain ce mec comment il fait pour rester dans le paysage alors que niveau cred' il vaut rien du tout
    predagogue posted the 05/14/2022 at 01:53 PM
    ce que le insider du pif comme lui veulent pas avouer, c'est qu'ils ont au final très peu d'info sur le milieu, le problème c'est qu'ils doivent nourrir leur image avec beaucoup de tweets et live et mélanger volontairement prédiction, suppositions et informations.

    c'est extrêmement malhonnête et vicieux comme façon de faire, je pense qu'il faut simplement les ignorer.
    negan posted the 05/14/2022 at 04:34 PM
    https://twitter.com/JeffGrubb/status/1525498873346633729?t=kollEOlNxdb1fLL33wEIuQ&s=19

    Faire des articles c'est bien mais faut pas prendre uniquement ce qui vous arrange hein
    predagogue posted the 05/14/2022 at 06:36 PM
    negan

    étonnant que tu défendes l'un des défenseurs public de ton culte hein ?
