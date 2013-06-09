profile
Leak PS+ Mai 2022 : FIFA 22 (PS4/PS5), Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4), Tribes of Midgard (PS4/PS5)
PS Plus
Une fois de plus, Dealabs leak le PS+ du mois et pour le mois de Mai les jeux du PS+ seront donc :

FIFA 22 (PS4/PS5)
Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4)
Tribes of Midgard (PS4/PS5)


Dealabs - https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/ps-fifa-22-curse-of-the-dead-gods-et-tribes-of-midgard-offerts-sur-ps5ps4-dematerialises-2342700
    posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:02 AM by jenicris
    comments (22)
    potion2swag posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:04 AM
    Top !
    jenicris posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:12 AM
    walterwhite je vais pouvoir test FIFA du coup.
    link571 posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:19 AM
    A ouais gros coup si c’est bien fifa 22 !
    walterwhite posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:44 AM
    jenicris Excellent, on pourra faire des matchs ensemble
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:52 AM
    Avant l'arrivée sur l'EA play
    jenicris posted the 04/26/2022 at 10:03 AM
    walterwhite ça sera avec plaisir , mais j'ai pas joué a un seul opus depuis la PS3/360, donc je dois être vrai noob maintenant.
    akinen posted the 04/26/2022 at 10:05 AM
    minbox posted the 04/26/2022 at 10:14 AM
    Excellent
    walterwhite posted the 04/26/2022 at 10:16 AM
    jenicris C’est comme le vélo tkt
    nosphor68 posted the 04/26/2022 at 10:20 AM
    Donc FIFA arrivera sur le Gamepass dans quelques jours également
    denton posted the 04/26/2022 at 10:29 AM
    Cool si ya fifa je voulais me le prendre
    hanackil posted the 04/26/2022 at 10:30 AM
    Cool pour fifa bien fait de le revendre rapidement du coup
    wazaaabi posted the 04/26/2022 at 10:50 AM
    Je téléchargeais FIFA quand des gens viendrons chez moi c’est toujours sympa à plusieurs
    bladagun posted the 04/26/2022 at 11:02 AM
    Ha fifa OK bon bah ça fait tellement t longtemps que j'ai pas fait un jeu de foot que ça fait plaiz! surtout le dernier quoi.
    jaysennnin posted the 04/26/2022 at 12:11 PM
    un des plus mauvais FIFA, avec une défense quasi inexistente, ils ont fait une grosse mise à jour récemment de plus de 4 gigas, je pensais que c'était une grosse correction de gameplay, hélas c'état juste pour virer l'équipe nationale russe et le championnat russe du jeu, bref j'ai désinstallé le jeu vu qu'ils sont plus intéressé par la politique que faire des ajustement de gameplay
    kalas28 posted the 04/26/2022 at 01:03 PM
    ça à l'air d'être un mois de merde dommage...
    losz posted the 04/26/2022 at 02:06 PM
    Nul à chier comme d'habitude, Sony ce maintiens de côté là
    marchand2sable posted the 04/26/2022 at 02:56 PM
    arf pas fan mais merci pour le leak
    hyoga57 posted the 04/26/2022 at 03:23 PM
    jenicris Je serais également dispo pour Fifa 22, mais sur PS4.
    jenicris posted the 04/26/2022 at 03:56 PM
    hyoga57 quand tu voudras.
    suzukube posted the 04/26/2022 at 04:56 PM
    losz lmao
    jobiwan posted the 04/26/2022 at 04:59 PM
    Fifa 22 offert ? C'est juste histoire d'élargir le potentiel de clients pour le FUT.
