SONY Waypoint
profile
Silent Hill 2 Remake
3
Likers
name : Silent Hill 2 Remake
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Konami
developer : Bloober Team
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
SONY Waypoint
187
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 10/04/2024
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 2074
visites since opening : 7073950
subscribers : 222
bloggers : 4
channel
all
Silent Hill 2 Remake : trailer de lancement (avec spoils)
Playstation 5


Silent Hill 2 Remake sortira sur PS5 et PC le 8 octobre.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/04/2024 at 07:40 AM by jenicris
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo