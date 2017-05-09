group information
Gears of War France
name : Gears of War France
title : Gears Of War France
screen name : gearsofwarfrance
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gearsofwarfrance
official website : https://twitter.com/GearsFrance
creator : negan
creation date : 09/05/2017
last update : 05/26/2024
description : Numéro 1 sur l'actualité de Gears Of War en France !
tags : xbox 360 xbox one gears of war gears of war 2 gears of war 3 gears of war 4 gears of war ue
articles : 323
visites since opening : 1137027
subscribers : 12
bloggers : 1
J-13





Le retour du roi
    torotoro59
    posted the 05/26/2024 at 07:16 PM by negan
    comments (6)
    bigb0ss posted the 05/26/2024 at 07:35 PM
    Gears 6 sur et certain, et probablement la trilogie de Gears of war sous U5
    negan posted the 05/26/2024 at 07:36 PM
    bigb0ss La trilogie faut voir si elle existe vraiment déjà
    bigb0ss posted the 05/26/2024 at 07:37 PM
    negan Ya trop de rumeur pour que ça soit faux je trouve
    negan posted the 05/26/2024 at 07:41 PM
    bigb0ss Espérons
    torotoro59 posted the 05/26/2024 at 07:50 PM
    wickette posted the 05/26/2024 at 08:39 PM
    Je crois tu réalises pas le cout derrière une refonte en UE5 de trois AAA ^^...

    La collection sera moins ambitieuse à mon humble avis, un remaster, pas une refonte UE5 je dirai
