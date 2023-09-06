Photos sans montage
screen name : photossansmontage
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/photossansmontage
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 05/25/2016
last update : 06/09/2023
description : L'idée de ce groupe, c'est de montrer des photos qui n'ont pas de montage, mais qui surprennent par leur beauté ou leur étrangeté.
articles : 42
visites since opening : 133564
subscribers : 5
bloggers : 1
Photos avec montage...je ne suis pas un héros...






















    posted the 06/09/2023 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    cliana posted the 06/09/2023 at 05:09 PM
    Il y a un soucie avec Stark.
    saigo posted the 06/09/2023 at 05:20 PM
    C'est pas des photos c'est juste du AI
    jaysennnin posted the 06/09/2023 at 05:45 PM
    saigo effectivement
    jeanf posted the 06/09/2023 at 05:56 PM
    Yoda et Kratos sont très réussis
    newtechnix posted the 06/09/2023 at 06:05 PM
    ai ...on commence à voir clairement comment reconnaitre les productions
    fdestroyer posted the 06/09/2023 at 06:23 PM
    Bah pour le coup c'est AI Generated
