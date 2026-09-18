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Fire Emblem : Fortune's Weave
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name : Fire Emblem : Fortune's Weave
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : tactical-RPG
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link49
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[Achat Switch 2] Une forte odeur de GOTY 2026!!!


J'ai reÃ§u mon Collector hier. Voici quelques images :

















Pour le moment, c'est parfait. J'adore vraiment ce titre.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    Who likes this ?
    victornewman
    posted the 09/18/2026 at 06:46 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 09/18/2026 at 06:59 PM
    HAN JE VOULAIS LE COLLECTOR MAIS YAVAIT PLUS MEME POUR 200 EUROS GG A TOI
    jenicris posted the 09/18/2026 at 07:01 PM
    Encore les Type A et B
    link49 posted the 09/18/2026 at 07:04 PM
    Pour moi pour le moment c'est le meilleur jeu auquel j'ai joué cette année. Une petite pépite.
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